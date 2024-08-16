'She's faultless' - Yahagi's determined bidding on well-related Frankel filly brings the hammer down at €800,000

A typically snappy outfit was not the only way Yoshito Yahagi made his presence felt at Arqana on Friday as the sharply dressed trainer also bid €800,000 for a well-related daughter of Frankel during the opening stages of the August Sale.

A packed ring showed its appreciation by giving the determined display of bidding a warm round of applause after the hammer fell. Yahagi consigned Al Shira'aa Farms’ Kieran Lalor to the role of frustrated underbidder.

Offered by Haras des Capucines, the filly is out of Waldjagd, making her a sibling to seven winners. The best of those are this filly’s Group 2-winning close relation Waldbiene and the Listed scorer Urwald. The page had received a notable update since the catalogue was released as Waldjagd’s two-year-old son Misunderstood won the Prix de Crevecoeur on his debut.

Waldjagd is from the famous German ‘W’ family developed by Gestut Ravensberg, with her siblings including German Derby winner Waldpark, Listed scorer Waldvogel and the Falmouth Stakes runner-up Waldmark, who is better known as the dam of Masked Marvel and the Prix Penelope winner Waldlerche, who in turn bred Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe hero Waldgeist.

Yahagi already knows plenty about the family as he trains this filly’s Kingman half-brother Awaking, a dual winner in Japan who was sourced for €560,000 at this sale two years ago.

Yoshito Yahagi after buying the Frankel filly out of Waldjagd at the 2024 Arqana August Yearling Sale Credit: ZUZANNA LUPA

“I think she’s an elegant type of filly, she’s faultless,” said Yahagi. “We haven’t seen a top, top colt here yet but the standard of yearlings is very good, especially the quality of fillies here.”

The filly is due to carry the colours of Awaking’s owner, Susumu Fujita.

Yahagi also gave an update on his most famous Arqana graduate, Shin Emperor, with the €2,100,000 brother to Sottsass being primed for a tilt at this year’s Arc.

“Shin Emperor is training very well at the Ritto training centre,” he said. “He will leave for France on August 26 and arrive in Chantilly on the 27th.”

The second lot to break the half-a-million mark was Haras de Beaufay’s Acclamation half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner Rashabar. The filly was knocked down to bloodstock agent Oliver St Lawrence at €600,000.

Connections will be hoping for a swift Group 1 update as the Brian Meehan-trained Rashabar is set to contest the Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday.

“She’s a lovely filly and I’ve been a big fan of Acclamation for ages,” said St Lawrence. “She’s a gorgeous filly and, as Brian Meehan’s just said to me, hopefully she’ll be a half-sister to a Group 1 winner after Sunday.

“She’s been bought for Fawzi Nass and his Bahraini interests. They haven’t worked it out yet but she’ll probably stay in France and hopefully she’s a filly who can go to the paddocks eventually. We definitely paid top dollar for her but she’s a queen of a filly.”

Rashabar’s exploits helped his half-sister fetch significantly more than he brought in the Arqana ring 12 months ago, as the Royal Ascot winner was secured by Sam Sangster for €120,000.

Read this next:

‘Whatever life throws at me, I’ll always be at the sales’ – meet the force of nature nurturing the next generation of human and equine talent