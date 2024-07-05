- More
Ascot hero Rashabar proving a Czech mate for Haras de Beaufay
The name of Haras de Beaufay, which bred its first ever Group winner in regal style through Rashabar in last month's Coventry Stakes, conjures up visions of timbered manor houses and dreamy French countryside.
That’s all there in physical form at the village of Le Sap-Andre in southern Normandy but its soul is from somewhere else entirely, across the continent in the Czech Republic.
Beaufay is owned by Jiri Travnicek, who made his fortune by establishing and then selling a major company manufacturing non-woven textiles for industries such as healthcare. Travnicek has been involved in racing at home since the 1980s but his Gallic outpost is a much more recent venture. Rashabar, who was bought by Sam Sangster for €120,000 at last year’s Arqana August Yearling Sale, was one of the first horses it had consigned to an auction.
