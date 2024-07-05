Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:05 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
15:05 SandownHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Features
premium

Ascot hero Rashabar proving a Czech mate for Haras de Beaufay

Amazonka with a young Rashabar at Haras de Beaufay
Amazonka with a young Rashabar at Haras de BeaufayCredit: Eva Kopecna

The name of Haras de Beaufay, which bred its first ever Group winner in regal style through Rashabar in last month's Coventry Stakes, conjures up visions of timbered manor houses and dreamy French countryside.

That’s all there in physical form at the village of Le Sap-Andre in southern Normandy but its soul is from somewhere else entirely, across the continent in the Czech Republic.

Beaufay is owned by Jiri Travnicek, who made his fortune by establishing and then selling a major company manufacturing non-woven textiles for industries such as healthcare. Travnicek has been involved in racing at home since the 1980s but his Gallic outpost is a much more recent venture. Rashabar, who was bought by Sam Sangster for €120,000 at last year’s Arqana August Yearling Sale, was one of the first horses it had consigned to an auction.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock features writer

Published on inFeatures

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFeatures
more inFeatures