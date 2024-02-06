Channelling my inner Slim Shady as a record-breaking sale gives me a rough ride

Up until very recently I hadn’t expected to be in Fairyhouse on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t until January 25 that Andy and Gemma Brown rocked the racing world by announcing they were selling their entire racing string. When it was revealed that Tattersalls Ireland would be taking care of the dispersal, I wasted no time in sounding the emergency sales reporting klaxon.

Truth be told there were periods of Monday morning when I still didn’t expect to be in Fairyhouse that afternoon. I’d consider myself a semi-regular visitor to Ireland and this was as turbulent a flight as I can recall.

I’ll let you in on a little secret: I haven’t always dreamt of being a sales correspondent. In my (much) younger years I used to harbour ambitions of being a pilot. I’ve even taken flying lessons and have always been a bit of an aviation geek.