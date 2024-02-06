Channelling my inner Slim Shady as a record-breaking sale gives me a rough ride
James Thomas looks back on a tumultuous, not to mention turbulent, day when bloodstock went mainstream
Up until very recently I hadn’t expected to be in Fairyhouse on Monday afternoon. It wasn’t until January 25 that Andy and Gemma Brown rocked the racing world by announcing they were selling their entire racing string. When it was revealed that Tattersalls Ireland would be taking care of the dispersal, I wasted no time in sounding the emergency sales reporting klaxon.
Truth be told there were periods of Monday morning when I still didn’t expect to be in Fairyhouse that afternoon. I’d consider myself a semi-regular visitor to Ireland and this was as turbulent a flight as I can recall.
I’ll let you in on a little secret: I haven’t always dreamt of being a sales correspondent. In my (much) younger years I used to harbour ambitions of being a pilot. I’ve even taken flying lessons and have always been a bit of an aviation geek.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 February 2024inSales reports
Last updated 18:35, 6 February 2024
- Late late show at Goffs where National Hunt broodmares will keep them waiting for February Sale
- 'It's disappointing to lose the big horse but that's the way it is' - Elliott on his hits and big miss at jaw-dropping sale
- Flashy prices can’t mask the net loss to the bloodstock industry
- Caldwell Potter heading to Paul Nicholls after smashing National Hunt auction record at €740,000
- Could Caldwell Potter make seven-figure sales history? Agents have their say
- Late late show at Goffs where National Hunt broodmares will keep them waiting for February Sale
- 'It's disappointing to lose the big horse but that's the way it is' - Elliott on his hits and big miss at jaw-dropping sale
- Flashy prices can’t mask the net loss to the bloodstock industry
- Caldwell Potter heading to Paul Nicholls after smashing National Hunt auction record at €740,000
- Could Caldwell Potter make seven-figure sales history? Agents have their say