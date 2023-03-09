85,000gns Moriko De Vassy heads the way of Valentine Bloodstock's Ed Partridge

Useful three-time winner Moriko De Vassy stole the show at the Tattersalls Online March Sale on Thursday when making 85,000gns to Valentine Bloodstock's Ed Partridge.

The son of Cokoriko was a two-and-a-quarter-length winner of a bumper at Doncaster in March 2021 and has since added two victories over hurdles, including when a 30-length winner at Hereford.

The six-year-old had three runs over fences for trainer Tom Symonds, including when a length second at Wetherby in November. He is now set to go into training with Partridge's mother-in-law, Jane Williams.

Partridge said: "He's for a new partnership which includes some existing partners in the horse. Going back over hurdles and building his confidence is the plan; some of his back form over hurdles would suggest he's better than he's showing at the moment.

"Hopefully a change of scenery and a bit more time to mature will help - which some of those De Vassy families need - and he can end up being rated 140-plus in time."

Ed Partridge with Lizzie Kelly Credit: Edward Whitaker

The French-bred gelding is the sixth foal out of the placed Sleeping Car mare Mona Vassy, making him a brother to French Flat winner Lisa De Vassy and a half-sibling to winning chaser Saint De Vassy and the Williams-trained Moka De Vassy, who was Grade 2-placed when second to Pied Pier in the Finesse Hurdle at Cheltenham in January 2022.

Moka De Vassy, a son of Karaktar, could add further lustre to the family name next week as he holds an entry in the Pertemps Final on the Thursday of the Cheltenham Festival.

Alne Park Stud was also among the action at the sale, acquiring the Jackdaws Castle-consigned Sacre Coeur. Purchased for 12,500gns, the daughter of Montmartre was a winner on the Flat in France for Jean-Claude Rouget before notching up chase and hurdle wins for Francois Nicolle.

Over in Britain, she landed a Haydock handicap hurdle for Jonjo O'Neill in December.

Sacre Coeur, an €11,000 purchase by Rouget from Arqana's Autumn Sale in 2017, made €20,000 to T J Bloodstock at the same sale three years later.

The seven-year-old is out of the unraced Sagacity mare Singaporette, a half-sister to the dam of Group winner and 2,000 Guineas third Kandidate and French Group 3 winner Star Valley.

