'They are looking for him to replace his father' - Argentinian champion and American Grade 1 winner Ivar retires

Argentina champion and American Grade 1 winner Ivar has been retired and will enter stud at Haras Carampangue, according to a report by Turf Diario and confirmed by trainer Paulo Lobo.

"They are looking forward to having the horse, they love him there," Lobo told BloodHorse. "They are looking for him to replace his father, who was a very good sire in Brazil and Argentina. I'm sad to lose him but happy to see what he will do. It is difficult to replace a horse like Ivar."

Ivar is a seven-year-old by Agnes Gold, a son of Sunday Silence who was a three-time leading sire in Brazil. Agnes Gold died in 2019, so his last foals are now three-year-olds. Stud RDI, which raced Ivar in America, with Bonne Chance Farm starting in 2020, announced his retirement.

Paulo Lobo: "I'm sad to lose him but happy to see what he will do. It is difficult to replace a horse like Ivar." Credit: Anne M. Eberhardt

"Ivar is a dream come true for anyone in the world of racehorses," Beto Figueiredo, manager of Stud RDI, told Turf Diario. "He is a runner like few others, owns an impeccable pedigree, with an extraordinary campaign in Argentina and the United States, who competed from two to seven-years-old.

"We bred him, we ran him, and now we will develop him as a stallion; he is the complete combo."

Bred by Haras Rio Dois Irmaos out of the Smart Strike Group 2 winner May Be Now, Ivar was undefeated at two during the 2018-19 season, during which he won his debut by two lengths and followed that with victories in the Gran Criterium at San Isidro and the Estrellas Juvenile at Hipodromo Argentino de Palermo, both by six lengths. He was honoured as the season's champion two-year-old colt.

Ivar was sent to Lobo in 2020 and became a winner on his second American start at Churchill Downs. Two races later, he was standing in the winner's circle after the Turf Mile Stakes at Keeneland. Last year Ivar set a course record at Horseshoe Indianapolis in the Jonathan B. Schuster Memorial Stakes, in which he went a mile and a sixteenth on turf in 1:39.49. He also ran second in the Woodbine Mile Stakes and Turf Mile Stakes at Keeneland last year.

Ivar contested the Breeders' Cup Mile three times, finishing third in 2021 by a length and a half to Space Blues and fourth by close margins in 2020 and 2022. Last autumn, he was in a tight group of three in the Mile that finished three-quarters of length behind Modern Games, missing third place by a neck. Ivar was second in the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational at Gulfstream Park on his last start and retires with a 6-3-2 record from 16 starts and earnings of $1,586,303.

Agnes Gold had a truly international stud career. He started out at Shadai Farm in Japan, which bred him, and was then exported in 2007 to Florida, where he stood at Lambholm South for two seasons.

The stallion then found the right spot in Brazil. His southern hemisphere produce record shows 14 per cent black-type winners from named foals, which include 49 Group winners and seven champions.

