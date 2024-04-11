Quality catalogue for Goresbridge’s inaugural point-to-point and National Hunt horses in training sale

Thoroughbred sales return to Goresbridge next Thursday, April 18, for the first time this decade when Goresbridge Horse Sales Ireland stages its first point-to-point and National Hunt horses-in-training sale.

Ed Donohoe who, along with his wife Siobhan, recently took over running the family business in Goresbridge, is delighted with the support this new sale has received from trainers and point-to-point handlers.

"The enthusiastic response to the inaugural sale of select point-to-pointers and National Hunt horses-in training at Goresbridge Horse Sales reflects the demand for quality horses in these disciplines," he remarked.

Goresbridge has been synonymous with the Donohoe family's auctioneering business for almost six decades, with the complex previously hosting Ireland's only breeze-up sale, along with the renowned Go For Gold sale of young eventers.

Since taking the reins of the family business following the retirement of Ed's father Martin, the new leadership team has focused on reintroducing thoroughbred sales to Goresbridge, buoyed by the success on the track of Hewick. The King George winner is famously a graduate of the thoroughbred sales previously held at the complex, where he was found for €850 by local trainer Shark Hanlon.

This new sale is evidence of the company's commitment to National Hunt racing, Donohoe added.

"Hosting 'Select Point to Pointers' and 'National Hunt Horses in Training' demonstrates our focus on catering to the needs of both disciplines within the sport," he said.

A catalogue of 38 youngsters has been assembled by the team, with wildcards expected to be added over the coming days, subject to favourable weather allowing the weekend's remaining fixtures to go ahead.

Donohoe admitted that they had targeted a certain number of horses for the sale, but the spate of abandoned fixtures across the country has hampered their efforts.

He said: "Goresbridge Horse Sales Ireland had expected to offer in the region of 50 lots, but torrential rainfall has caused havoc to the race meetings. However, we expect a number of wildcards after this weekend’s racing."

Despite the worst of the elements, the sale has been warmly welcomed by trainers, handlers and owners, with many of the sport's most successful and recognisable names entering horses in the catalogue.

"Most of the prominent point-to-point producers are represented," added Donohoe.

The Doyles of Monbeg Stables, Harley Dunne, Colin Bowe's Milestone Stables, Michael Goff, Baltimore Stables, Pat Doyle, Tom Dreaper and Ian McCarthy all consign horses at Goresbridge.

Videos and conformation shots will be available to view online from Monday, with the horses available for inspection on Wednesday afternoon between 4pm and 7pm and on Thursday morning, prior to the auction, which commences at 1pm.

The catalogue is available online at www.goresbridge.com.

