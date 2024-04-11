First foal out of dual Guineas heroine Hermosa set for Dundalk debut on Friday

Igor Stravinsky

Get Best Odds Guaranteed At BetVictor Maiden (6.45 Dundalk, Friday)

What's the story?

Ballydoyle newcomers are major eyecatchers wherever they debut and two at Dundalk on Friday evening are arguably as well bred as they get. With Ryan Moore booked on Igor Stravinsky, it is safe to say the son of No Nay Never will not go unnoticed.

How is he bred?

The Aidan O'Brien-trained runner is the first foal out of Galileo's top-class daughter Hermosa, winner of the Weld Park Stakes at two and also placed at the highest level in the Fillies' Mile, Criterium International and Moyglare Stud Stakes.

She bettered those efforts at three when landing the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket and the Curragh, as well as placing second in the Coronation and Matron Stakes that term.

Hermosa winning the 1,000 Guineas at Newmarket Credit: Edward Whitaker

Hermosa is out of Prix du Gros-Chene winner Beauty Is Truth, a daughter of Pivotal, making her a sister to Matron Stakes and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes winner Hydrangea – whose first runner Wingspan struck on her debut last weekend at Leopardstown – as well as Ranvet Stakes victor The United States. The duo are half-siblings to Dansili's multiple Pattern winner and Group 1-placed Fire Lily.

Beauty Is Truth and her siblings are out of the Group-winning Warning mare Zelding, a half-sister to Prix Robert Papin winner and Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes second Zipping.

Who does he face?

Among the colt's rivals is stablemate Mundi, who was meant to run at Leopardstown on Wednesday – and was the subject of our previous Marking Your Card – but was withdrawn due to the going.

The son of Galileo is out of the stakes-winning Queen Mary Stakes second Meow, making him a brother to champion two-year-old and dual Guineas winner Churchill, as well as Cheveley Park Stakes winner Clemmie. Meow is in turn a daughter of another Cheveley Park winner in Airwave, who defeated the great Russian Rhythm in the Newmarket contest in 2002.

Another to note on pedigree is Hilasmos, a son of Zoustar out of the Bushranger mare Now Or Never, a Group 2 winner in Australia and third in the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

She is a half-sister to Flying Five and Cheveley Park Stakes winner Fairyland, by Kodiac, and out of Queenofthefairies, a Pivotal half-sister to joint-champion juvenile and champion sprinter Dream Ahead.

