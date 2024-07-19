- More
'Once-in-a-lifetime horse' JL Dublin following an emotional Olympic dream for Deirdre Johnston
Tom Peacock previews the racing interest in the upcoming Paris games
Great Britain's three-day eventers will be among the very first athletes to be involved when the Olympic Games begin in earnest next weekend. By a week on Monday, we will know if another gold has been secured by defending team champions with the strongest squad to pick from in the world.
A racing connection is maintained among two returning medallists. Laura Collett, who has helped with remedial training for horses belonging to the likes of William Haggas and Olly Murphy, is back with the brilliant London 52, while Tom McEwen's new mount, JL Dublin, is part-owned by Deirdre Johnston.
Alongside establishing Britain's most prolific Flat stable with husband Mark, Johnston is a keen hobby eventer who has competed at the grassroots version of the Badminton Horse Trials.
