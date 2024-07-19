Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:45 NewburyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

'Once-in-a-lifetime horse' JL Dublin following an emotional Olympic dream for Deirdre Johnston

Tom Peacock previews the racing interest in the upcoming Paris games

McEwen poses with JL Dublin during the Team GB Paris 2024 Olympic Games equestrian team announcement at the National Training Centre in Market Harborough
Tom McEwen poses with JL Dublin during the Team GB Paris 2024 Olympic Games equestrian team announcement at the National Training Centre in Market HarboroughCredit: Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Great Britain's three-day eventers will be among the very first athletes to be involved when the Olympic Games begin in earnest next weekend. By a week on Monday, we will know if another gold has been secured by defending team champions with the strongest squad to pick from in the world.

A racing connection is maintained among two returning medallists. Laura Collett, who has helped with remedial training for horses belonging to the likes of William Haggas and Olly Murphy, is back with the brilliant London 52, while Tom McEwen's new mount, JL Dublin, is part-owned by Deirdre Johnston. 

Alongside establishing Britain's most prolific Flat stable with husband Mark, Johnston is a keen hobby eventer who has competed at the grassroots version of the Badminton Horse Trials. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Bloodstock features writer

Published on inBloodstock

Last updated

iconCopy
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock