'It's a really nice blend of art and science' - event rider Sam Watson taking a new route into racing
Tom Peacock speaks to the Irish Olympian about his latest avenue of data analytics
Sam Watson has earned a reputation as an innovator in his chosen sport, quite aside from being one of Ireland’s best three-day event riders with a second Olympics in his crosshairs.
As joint-founder of EquiRatings –"kind of Timeform for eventing and showjumping" – his data analytics have become an industry standard, used by federations in their programmes and teams and individuals to contextualise their results.
Now the 37-year-old has diverted some of his resources into National Hunt racing and the initial result was interesting, to say the least.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 22 December 2023inFeatures
Last updated 16:00, 22 December 2023
- 'I was more concerned with news in the Racing Post and Irish racing results than school'
- 'His tally of 30 successes is reminiscent of the dominance of his sire' - Tony Morris's take on the 2023 European Pattern
- Harry Potter, John Wayne, a couple of exciting Arqana acquisitions plus a Monaco in Deauville - my week at the sales
- I'm A Sales Correspondent...Get Me Out Of Here! How I almost derailed a historic night of selling
- An act of remembrance - Michelle Motherway on the meaning of TDM Bloodstock
- 'I was more concerned with news in the Racing Post and Irish racing results than school'
- 'His tally of 30 successes is reminiscent of the dominance of his sire' - Tony Morris's take on the 2023 European Pattern
- Harry Potter, John Wayne, a couple of exciting Arqana acquisitions plus a Monaco in Deauville - my week at the sales
- I'm A Sales Correspondent...Get Me Out Of Here! How I almost derailed a historic night of selling
- An act of remembrance - Michelle Motherway on the meaning of TDM Bloodstock