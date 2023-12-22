Racing Post logo
'It's a really nice blend of art and science' - event rider Sam Watson taking a new route into racing

Tom Peacock speaks to the Irish Olympian about his latest avenue of data analytics

Sam Watson in the Tattersalls Cheltenham ring earlier this month, where Ma Shantou was sold
Sam Watson in the Tattersalls Cheltenham ring earlier this month, where Ma Shantou was soldCredit: Debbie Burt

Sam Watson has earned a reputation as an innovator in his chosen sport, quite aside from being one of Ireland’s best three-day event riders with a second Olympics in his crosshairs.

As joint-founder of EquiRatings –"kind of Timeform for eventing and showjumping" – his data analytics have become an industry standard, used by federations in their programmes and teams and individuals to contextualise their results.

Now the 37-year-old has diverted some of his resources into National Hunt racing and the initial result was interesting, to say the least.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer

Published on 22 December 2023inFeatures

Last updated 16:00, 22 December 2023

