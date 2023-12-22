'It's a really nice blend of art and science' - event rider Sam Watson taking a new route into racing

Sam Watson has earned a reputation as an innovator in his chosen sport, quite aside from being one of Ireland’s best three-day event riders with a second Olympics in his crosshairs.

As joint-founder of EquiRatings –"kind of Timeform for eventing and showjumping" – his data analytics have become an industry standard, used by federations in their programmes and teams and individuals to contextualise their results.

Now the 37-year-old has diverted some of his resources into National Hunt racing and the initial result was interesting, to say the least.