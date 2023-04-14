No Risk At All to miss rest of covering season after paddock accident

Star sire No Risk At All will miss the remainder of the 2023 covering season.

The 16-year-old, who was standing this year at a career-high fee of €18,000 at Haras de Montaigu, has picked up an injury, it was revealed on Friday.

A statement from Montaigu read: “Following an accident in the paddock, No Risk At All is sadly out for the rest of the 2023 covering season. He will keep a strict one month box rest in order to have him in full condition for 2024.”

The son of My Risk, who won twice at Group 3 level on the Flat and also took three Listed races as well as being Group 1-placed, has emerged to become one of France's leading National Hunt sires.

This season the likes of Allaho, Epatante and Allegorie De Vassy have been among many to represent the half-brother to champion racehorse and great sire Nickname with honours on the racecourse.

Suitors come from far and wide to visit the Normandy sire; one such was due to be Annie Mc, the recently retired dual Listed winner who did such sterling service for the Coral Racing Club and was set to have by No Risk At All. Her connections will be among those hastily revising plans.

Read this next: