Profitable pedigrees: the sires with the best National records

Gordon Elliott: "We all know that Tiger Roll in the winter and Tiger Roll in the spring are two different horses and he has been beginning to spark back into life at home in the past few weeks."
Could Authorized sire another National hero after the brilliant Tiger Roll?Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Nicky Henderson has been reminded more times than he would care to remember about his record in the Randox Grand National, a sequence of frustrations running from Zongalero finishing second to Rubstick in 1979, through The Tsarevich managing the same behind Maori Venture eight years later.

In more recent years, the six-time champion trainer has not always even had a runner. He isn't really known for setting out to buy staying chaser types anyway, for all that they can end up Aintree-bound. Henderson can take comfort in the fact that his runner this year, Mister Coffey, is sired by a stallion with a faultless record in the race having been responsible for its modern-day legend.

Tiger Roll, who began life as a juvenile hurdler, skipped over the green birch on both tries and might well have ended up more than two-from-two but for the intervention of Covid and the reluctance of connections to try him again in 2021. Mister Coffey is only Authorized's second National runner and is a half-brother to French black-type hurdler-chaser Myboy, bought by Tom Lacey for the Bamford family for some £340,000 at the Goffs UK Spring Sale after winning a Huntington bumper for Harry Whittington. 

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 18:38, 12 April 2023
