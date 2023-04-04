Annie Mc set to visit No Risk At All in new chapter for Coral club

More than 100,000 members of the Coral Racing Club are set to experience life as a breeder with the news that the operation will be putting its very useful National Hunt mare Annie Mc in foal to No Risk At All.

The daughter of Mahler was signed out of the Irish point-to-point field for only £20,000 by Tom Malone at the Tattersalls Ireland Cheltenham May Sale in 2018 and went on to accrue more than £120,000 in prize money.

Annie Mc was part of the free-to-join club run by the bookmaker for members, which has four other racehorses in training in Britain and provides opportunities for tickets and stable visits.

She was even ridden by its ambassador Chris Hughes on the gallops and went on to win seven times for Jonjo O'Neill, including the Grade 2 EBF & TBA Mares' Novices' Hurdle Series Final at Newbury and two Listed mares' chases in the Yorkshire Silver Vase and the Lady Protectress at Doncaster and Warwick respectively.

Coral’s David Stevens said: "Annie Mc was such a star for us on the racecourse. Jonjo O’Neill and the team at Jackdaws did an amazing job with her and she gave us so many great days.

"Having earned that all-important black type, it was an easy decision for us to keep her in the Coral Racing Club fold and embark on this next exciting chapter in her life, that of a broodmare.

"The Coral Racing Club now has over 100,000 members enjoying the behind-the-scenes content on our racehorses, and the vast majority of them will have no knowledge of the breeding side of the sport, so breeding from Annie Mc will give us a great opportunity to deliver unique insight and excitement about this fascinating aspect of the sport."

Annie Mc missed nearly all of last year due to a setback and returned late in the calendar for two more runs, most recently when second to Zambella back in the Yorkshire Silver Vase, before the decision was taken to retire her.

Irish-bred by Jay Kavanagh, she is a half-brother to seven-time winner Skyhill and is out of a half-sister to Stayers' Hurdle winner Princeful. Her next chapter is to begin soon.

"We needed to move quickly, and Annie Mc is now in France, as thanks to bloodstock agent Matt Coleman, we have secured her a date with the leading French stallion, No Risk At All," added Stevens.

"All being well she will be covered in the coming days, and then the dream will begin of looking forward to seeing her offspring running on the track in the Coral Racing Club colours in a few years’ time, a dream all club members will be able to follow closely."

