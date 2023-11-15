'We're very much looking forward to his career' - Manton Park Stud reveals 2024 fees and roster

Manton Park Stud has announced stallion fees for its 2024 roster, including that of first-season sire and top sprinter Advertise plus new recruit Dubai Mile.

A three-time Group 1 winner by Showcasing, Advertise will stand for £10,000 (from £20,000 this year).

He has sired 15 individual winners from 49 individual runners this term, led by the Listed-placed pair Matters Most and Serious Notions, the former second to subsequent Group 1 Middle Park Stakes runner-up Task Force at Ripon.

Aclaim, a top-level winner by Acclamation and sire of 2022 1,000 Guineas heroine Cachet, has been trimmed to £8,000 (from £10,000).

His leading offspring this year include Royal Aclaim, a neck second in the Group 3 Summer Stakes, and high-class juvenile Purosangue, winner of the Listed Rockingham Stakes and a neck second to Big Evs in the Group 3 Molecomb Stakes.

Last year's Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Dubai Mile is new for 2024 and has been introduced at £7,500. The son of the late Roaring Lion was his sire's first Group winner from his sole crop.

The roster is completed by Technician, a high-class son of Mastercraftsman who Martyn Meade trained to win the Group 1 Prix Royal-Oak and Group 2 Prix Chaudenay. He stands for £5,000.

Meade said: “We are very much looking forward to going into our second covering season here at Manton Park with two new stallions joining the roster.

"Advertise has had a promising start with his two-year-olds making their track debuts this year. He has some improving types who are well regarded by leading trainers and expected to progress in their three-year-old careers. A fee of £10,000 offers exceptional value for an extremely consistent son of Showcasing.

"Aclaim has proven his capabilities of producing winners at the top level with Cachet and this term has been represented through tough juvenile Purosangue.

"As a four-time Group 1 winner, Roaring Lion was an exceptional racehorse, and Dubai Mile joins the Manton Park stallion operation for the forthcoming season as Roaring Lion’s first Group winner and most successful son to date. We're very much looking forward to his career at stud and seeing his future progeny."

He added: "Despite having a promising roster of young stallions, we have trimmed our fees for 2024 to offer the best value possible for breeders."

