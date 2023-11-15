Shadwell's Group 1-winning sire Tasleet on the move to India

Tasleet, the sire of King's Stand and Coventry Stakes winner Bradsell, has been sold by Shadwell to stand in India for Anhad Sidhu.

The Group 2 winner and Group 1-placed sprint son of Showcasing is responsible for Bradsell, a Group 1 winner at Royal Ascot this year, and also the Listed winner and Group-placed American Sonja. He had stood at Shadwell's Nunnery Stud since his retirement from racing in 2019, most recently for £6,000 this year.

A relation to Shadwell's outstanding champion sprinter Battaash – his dam is a Cadeaux Genereux half-sister to Anna Law – Tasleet will now be owned by Sidhu, who is currently a vet in Australia. He has also been a professor at the University of Edinburgh and worked in Dubai and Hong Kong.

The deal was made by Ajay Anne of New Approach Bloodstock.

Sidhu said: "We would like to thank Ajay from New Approach Bloodstock, who has always supported us from the beginning with Well Done Fox and now helping us secure a proven Group 1-producing sire.

"We are confident he will be popular in India and he should cover a nice book of our and our clients mares in 2024."

Read more

'I'm always working on a budget, trying to make ends meet, and I take great pride in everything we've achieved'

'I'm confident he will be a popular choice' - Richmond Stakes winner Asymmetric to stand at Ballyhane Stud