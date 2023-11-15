'I'm always working on a budget, trying to make ends meet, and I take great pride in everything we've achieved'

As the autumn sun hits the beautifully manicured lawns of Lanwades Stud on this November afternoon in Newmarket, the statues of legends past and present are clear to see beside the road that leads to the offices and stallion boxes.

The latest addition is Alpinista, the 2022 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe heroine and perhaps the pinnacle of Kirsten Rausing's phenomenal achievements as a breeder. Blue-blooded female families and several influential stallions, including Niniski, Hernando, Selkirk and Archipenko, went before her.

Alpinista's Longchamp triumph was preceded by wins in the Yorkshire Oaks and Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, while the previous year she had emulated her granddam Albanova in rattling off the Grosser Preis von Berlin, Preis von Europa and Grosser Preis von Bayern.