'We hope these courses prove useful tools' - TBA launches new Business Essentials Programme

The Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association has launched a brand-new range of educational courses: the Business Essentials Programme. Launching exclusively on the TBA’s digital learning hub, TB-Ed, the programme features industry-leading advice to support breeders in establishing the fundamental building blocks for good practice and processes.

The programme’s in-depth courses cover key aspects including Employment, Leadership, Finance and Marketing. Providing essential guidance across all the courses, breeders can access advice obtained from leading experts within business and the bloodstock breeding industry.

TBA chief executive Claire Sheppard said: "We are delighted to launch this new Business Essentials Programme which has been created off the back of feedback from our members. It has always been the intention of TB-ED to provide as many breeders as possible with high quality resources that will prove invaluable in order to thrive in the thoroughbred breeding industry.

"While these are the building blocks, our future plans include the development of additional content exploring some of these topics in greater detail and we hope these courses prove useful tools for the smaller and medium-sized breeders in particular."

From recruitment best practices to building client loyalty in preparation for bloodstock sales, the insight gained in these courses will help enable better business management and should, ultimately, result in greater success. Providing the best care and welfare for horses is of the upmost importance, and, fundamental to this is the business operation that supports it

All courses are free for all TBA members and Access subscribers until the end of January 2024. Each course features fully narrated video-based modules with a downloadable script, allowing breeders to work through at their own pace and in their own time.

Courses are available for non TBA members at a cost of £250 per course, while it costs £60 to become a TBA Access subscriber for the year.

More information on the Business Essentials Programme and how to become an Access member can be found at www.tb-ed.co.uk

