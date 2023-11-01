Battaash's Group-winning brother The Antarctic retired to Castlehyde Stud for 2024

The Antarctic, a Group-winning and top-level-placed brother to champion sprinter Battaash, will stand at Coolmore's Castlehyde Stud for 2024.

Bred by Ballyphilip Stud out of the Lawman mare Anna Law, the colt had sold to MV Magnier for 750,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1 in 2021.

He was a tough and talented performer at two last year, winning on debut in April and then adding to that on his next start at Naas. He picked up his first bit of black type when a close third in the Listed Tipperary Stakes and was also second to stablemate Blackbeard in the Group 2 Prix Robert Papin.

His win in the Group 3 Prix de Cabourg was followed up by third and second placings to Blackbeard in the Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes. The colt also added the Group 3 Lacken Stakes to his name this spring.

Castlehyde’s Paddy Fleming said: "He’s fast, a very good-looking individual and his own-brother Battaash is probably the best five-furlong sprinter of recent times.

"On a mark of 113 as a two-year-old, the Antarctic was rated the equal of Havana Grey - who is out of a Dark Angel mare - and just a pound below his own sire Dark Angel."

A fee will be announced shortly.

