Top-class fillies and broodmares headline Arqana's Vente d'Elevage catalogue

Top-class race fillies and broodmares feature among Arqana's Vente d'Elevage, an event that takes place from Saturday, December 9 to Tuesday, December 12.

The offspring of mares sold at previous editions have gone on to shine at the highest level this year, including Feed The Flame (Grand Prix de Paris), Iresine (Prix Ganay), Trueshan (Prix du Cadran), Via Sistina (Pretty Polly Stakes), India (Preis von Europe), Sol Oriens in the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2,000 Guineas) and Gold Trip in the Turnbull Stakes.

Offering 1,000 lots made up of mares, fillies and foals, the sale will begin at 10am on December 9 and 10, and at 11am on the Monday and Tuesday. It will feature the dispersal of Gestut Ammerland, a draft of 13 lots which includes the blue-blooded Listed winner and Group- placed Sea The Sky (lot 171).

Place Du Carrousel: top-class filly will be sold by Haras de Bouquetot Credit: Zuzanna LUPA

The four-year-old is a sister to Sea The Moon and hails from the close family of Group 1 winners Schiaparelli, Samum, Salve Regina, Sortilege and Seismos.

Other highlights from the maidens and fillies in training section are Haras de Bouquetot's Prix de l’Opera heroine Place Du Carrousel (184); Haras des Capucines' dual Listed winner and Prix de Royallieu third La Mehana (144); juvenile stakes scorer and Preis der Diana third Sea The Lady (163), offered by Haras d’Etreham; Haras du Cadran's Prix de Diane and Prix Vermeille-placed La Parisienne (189) and Ecurie des Monceaux's Mammas Girl (195), winner of the Nell Gwyn Stakes this year.

The 95 broodmares include Group 2 winner Sibila Spain (204), offered in foal to Dubawi and Prix de Diane heroine Channel (215), sold in foal to Wootton Bassett, as well as 20 foals, including the first offspring by Frankel out of Classic winner Palmas (182).

Take a look at the catalogue here.

Read more

'An impeccably bred horse' - Queen Anne winner Triple Time retired to stand at Dalham Hall Stud for 2024

'An abundance of quality' - high-class Tattersalls December Yearling Sale catalogue released