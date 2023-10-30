'An abundance of quality' - high-class Tattersalls December Yearling Sale catalogue released

The catalogue for the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale is out and includes the last yearling by Galileo to be sold at public auction.

Stars of the sale include this year's Middle Park Stakes and Prix Morny winner Vandeek and Pretty Polly Stakes heroine Via Sistina, purchased for 42,000gns and 5,000gns respectively.

Taking place on Monday, November 27, there are full or half-brothers and sisters to 41 Group and Listed winners catalogued and 27 yearlings out of Group and Listed-winning dams.

They include The Castlebridge Consignment's Frankel three-parts brother to dual 1,000 Guineas winner Hermosa and Group 1 winners Hydrangea and The United States (lot 74), while the final yearling by Galileo (171) - a three-parts brother to Listed winner Hidden Dimples - will be sold by the same team.

Hermosa: dual 1,000 Guineas winner's three-parts brother by Frankel features among the entries Credit: Edward Whitaker

Other highlights include Hollyhill Stud's Sottsass half-brother to 2022 Criterium de Saint-Cloud winner Dubai Mile (73), Marwell Park's Sea The Stars half-brother to Italian Group 1 scorer Sortilege (24), Chasemore Farm's Dubawi colt out of German 1,000 Guineas winner Nyaleti (188), and Hazelwood Bloodstock's Too Darn Hot colt out of Irish St Leger winner Voleuse de Coeurs (60).

11 yearlings are eligible for the lucrative £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus Scheme, which will increase from £20,000 to £25,000 in 2024, with a further 18 eligible for the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, and four for the €250,000 Tattersalls Ireland Super Auction Stakes. The catalogue also features 26 fillies already entered for the Great British Bonus and one lot qualified for French Owners’ Premiums.

Thirteen of the top fifteen sires standing in Europe have yearlings catalogued including Acclamation, Churchill, Dark Angel, Kingman, Kodiac, Lope De Vega, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Starspangledbanner and Wootton Bassett. Exciting young sires represented include Blue Point, Cracksman, Havana Grey, Mehmas and Too Darn Hot, as well as Ashford Stud's red-hot Justify.

Dubai Mile's Sottsass half-brother is another highlight at the Park Paddocks sale

First-crop yearling sires include Group 1 and Classic winners Earthlight, Ghaiyyath, Kameko, Mohaather, Persian King, Pinatubo, Sottsass, War Of Will and Without Parole.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Outstanding 2023 Group 1 winners Vandeek and Via Sistina are the best possible advertisements for the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale.

"This year’s catalogue has an abundance of quality, including the last ever yearling by the incomparable Galileo to be offered at public auction, as well as a large number of yearlings eligible for lucrative £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonuses, the ever-popular £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, and the well-established Great British Bonuses."

