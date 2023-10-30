'An impeccably bred horse' - Queen Anne winner Triple Time retired to stand at Dalham Hall Stud for 2024

Queen Anne Stakes winner Triple Time has retired from racing and will stand at Darley's Dalham Hall Stud for 2024.

The Sheikh Mohammed Obaid-bred son of Frankel won his maiden by nine and a half lengths at Haydock at two and also landed the Listed Ascendant Stakes that year. A setback meant he was unable to run in the Classics, but he returned later at three to win the Group 3 Superior Mile Stakes at Haydock.

His Group 1 success came when defeating Inspiral in a gritty Queen Anne Stakes triumph, with other notable names behind including Modern Games, Native Trail and Angel Bleu. The four-year-old retires as the highest-rated son of Frankel over a mile in Europe.

Triple Time hails from an outstanding family, as he is the the ninth foal out of the winning and stakes-placed Mark Of Esteem mare Reem Three, a half-sister to Group 2 Celebration Mile winner and Grade 1 Arlington Million Stakes second Afsare, by Dubawi.

Triple Time is a close relation to the dam of 2023 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Rosallion Credit: Edward Whitaker

Reem Three is the dam of seven black type winners or performers, others including Prix Jean Romanet scorer Ajman Princess, by Teofilo, and Prix Daniel Wildenstein victor Ostilio, by New Approach. Triple Time is also closely related to Rosaline, the dam of this year's Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere scorer Rosallion.

Sam Bullard, director of stallions, said: “Triple Time’s victory in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot was the pinnacle of a superb career for this impeccably bred horse.

"He is from a truly outstanding female family and being an elite miler by Frankel, we think he will be very popular with breeders. We look forward to showing him at Dalham in the very near future."

A fee for Triple Time will be announced at a later date.

Read more

Meet the man who bought the dam of a Melbourne Cup contender for 1,000gns