Thomas enjoying Vandeek's golden summer but full steam ahead for the Tattersalls Somerville Sale

Kelly Thomas's summer purple patch, spearheaded by the exploits of Prix Morny winner Vandeek, will live long in the memory of the Maywood Stud owner.

But with yearling sales season well under way, reflection will have to take something of a back seat, and Thomas has been busy with preparations to offer some of her Carmarthenshire stud's produce.

One such individual heading to Tattersalls for the Somerville Sale on Tuesday is a colt by Cable Bay (lot 222) out of a half-sister to Group 1-placed Catch A Glimpse.

While a hectic time, last month's gritty Group 1 Deauville success of the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Vandeek, bred by Maywood out of the Exceed And Excel mare Mosa Mine, has seen Thomas going about her work with a spring in her step and smile on her face.

"So many people have been in touch sending their congratulations," she says. "They've been very kind sending their good wishes and it's been very nice.

Vandeek: Prix Morny and Richmond Stakes winner was bred by Maywood Stud Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I haven't been to see Vandeek but obviously I'm in Newmarket this week, so there's a chance I could see him out of hours."

With Somerville Sale graduates flying the flag with distinction on the track this year, for example King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell, Del Mar Oaks scorer Anisette and Lowther Stakes victress Relief Rally, there is much anticipation ahead of this year's renewal.

"There's a really nice feel to the sale, everyone feels quite spread out, so it's not the pressure cooker of Doncaster and showing up there," says Thomas. "The horses are showing well, it's the first time I've consigned here and I'm pleased with how it's going so far."

Maywood Stud's sole offering at the Somerville Sale has an interesting background. The April-born bay is a half-brother to three winners, including the useful Rogue, and is out of the Diamond Green mare Miskin Diamond, herself a winner over a mile and a quarter at Chepstow for Bryn Palling and Maywood Racing.