Thomas enjoying Vandeek's golden summer but full steam ahead for the Tattersalls Somerville Sale

Kelly Thomas's summer purple patch, spearheaded by the exploits of Prix Morny winner Vandeek, will live long in the memory of the Maywood Stud owner.

But with yearling sales season well under way, reflection will have to take something of a back seat, and Thomas has been busy with preparations to offer some of her Carmarthenshire stud's produce.

One such individual heading to Tattersalls for the Somerville Sale on Tuesday is a colt by Cable Bay (lot 222) out of a half-sister to Group 1-placed Catch A Glimpse.

While a hectic time, last month's gritty Group 1 Deauville success of the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Vandeek, bred by Maywood out of the Exceed And Excel mare Mosa Mine, has seen Thomas going about her work with a spring in her step and smile on her face.

"So many people have been in touch sending their congratulations," she says. "They've been very kind sending their good wishes and it's been very nice.

Vandeek: Prix Morny and Richmond Stakes winner was bred by Maywood Stud Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I haven't been to see Vandeek but obviously I'm in Newmarket this week, so there's a chance I could see him out of hours."

With Somerville Sale graduates flying the flag with distinction on the track this year, for example King's Stand Stakes winner Bradsell, Del Mar Oaks scorer Anisette and Lowther Stakes victress Relief Rally, there is much anticipation ahead of this year's renewal.

"There's a really nice feel to the sale, everyone feels quite spread out, so it's not the pressure cooker of Doncaster and showing up there," says Thomas. "The horses are showing well, it's the first time I've consigned here and I'm pleased with how it's going so far."

Maywood Stud's sole offering at the Somerville Sale has an interesting background. The April-born bay is a half-brother to three winners, including the useful Rogue, and is out of the Diamond Green mare Miskin Diamond, herself a winner over a mile and a quarter at Chepstow for Bryn Palling and Maywood Racing.

�Rogue: multiple winner is a half-brother to Kelly Thomas's Somerville Sale-bound Cable Bay yearling Credit: Stringer

The 15-year-old is a half-sister to nine winners, including the aforementioned Catch A Glimpse, who was third to Danehill Dancer in the 1995 Phoenix Stakes for Dermot Weld and Moyglare Stud. Another talented half-sibling is Cristal Clear, third in the Listed Marygate Stakes and Ripon Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy for Tim Easterby.

Catch A Glimpse is in turn the dam of Successful Outlook, an Orientate filly successful in the Grade 3 Tempted Stakes at Aqueduct and herself responsible for Grade 1 Test Stakes winner Sweet Lulu, Grade 2 Kelso Handicap victor Anchor Down and Grade 3 Prairie Meadows Cornhusker Handicap winner Iron Fist. The last-named was also third to Triple Crown hero American Pharoah in the Grade 1 Del Mar Futurity at two.

Thomas is hopeful of a good showing from this family's descendent. Of his background, she adds: ""Miskin Diamond is quite well related and her half-sister was placed in the Phoenix. It's a female line that produces lots of winners.

"Jill Lamb bought her for us from the Doncaster Yearling Sale and we had her in training with Bryn Palling, whom she won for as a three-year-old. We retired her to the stud as a four-year-old in 2012 and put her in foal to Intikhab and she had a really lovely foal, which boded well for her future as a broodmare."

Cable Bay: sire now residing in India having stood at Highclere Credit: Highclere Stud

On Miskin Diamond, who produced a colt by Nunnery Stud's first-crop yearling sire and Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather, Thomas says: "She's very textbook, she always eats well and produces plenty of milk. She produces foals who have good bone, are good bodied and walk well, with an appetite for work as well."

With Cable Bay now residing in India, having previously stood at Highclere Stud, Thomas believes the stallion's progeny could have added interest around them at the upcoming auctions.

"This Cable Bay colt is no exception and hopefully his offspring represent good value at the sales," she continues. "Often it can be the case stallions can be disregarded quite quickly when they no longer represent a commercial angle."

The work does not stop for Thomas, whose team for the autumn yearling sales and foal auctions later this year could include a significant lot in Vandeek's foal half-brother by Starspangledbanner.

She says: "Our last yearling will come here to Tattersalls for the December Yearling Sale, he's a colt by Ardad, while we have a small selection for the foal sale. The plan at the moment is to bring Vandeek's half-brother."

The Tattersalls Somerville Sale begins at 9.30am on Tuesday.

Tattersalls Somerville Sale factfile

Where Park Paddocks, Newmarket

When Tuesday from 9.30am

Last year's stats From 290 offered, 255 sold (87 per cent) for turnover of 7,746,200gns, an average of 30,377gns and median of 26,000gns

Notable graduates Bradsell (sold by Bearstone Stud, bought by Highflyer Bloodstock and Harry Dunlop for 12,000gns); Anisette (sold by Manor Farm, bought by Avenue Bloodstock for 26,000gns); Relief Rally (sold by Knockatrina House, bought by Highflyer for 58,000gns)

Read more

Ronaldsay and Billesdon Brook's legacy living on in Stowell Hill sales draft

First Group 1 winner for Zarak as consistent Zagrey lands Grosser Preis von Baden