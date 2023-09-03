Ronaldsay and Billesdon Brook's legacy living on in Stowell Hill sales draft

Jeanette McCreery's Stowell Hill Stud will have a short but bittersweet consignment at the major yearling sales, featuring members of two families very dear to this pillar of the British bloodstock community.

A Dubawi who is the only foal of her homebred 1,000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook will be the one to garner most attention at Book 1, but a Bated Breath colt (lot 276) who is being offered closer to hand at the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale on Tuesday has a compelling story of his own.

He is the final offspring of the Warwickshire Oaks winner Ronaldsay, who had already provided a Jersey Stakes winner for McCreery's husband Bob, breeder of the likes of Old Vic and High Top in earlier decades, before he died in 2016.