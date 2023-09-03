Racing Post logo
Ronaldsay and Billesdon Brook's legacy living on in Stowell Hill sales draft

Tom Peacock speaks to breeder Jeanette McCreery about two notable Somerset families

Listed winner Rousay (red/green) has kept her dam Ronaldsay in the limelight
Listed winner Rousay (red/green) has kept her dam Ronaldsay in the limelightCredit: Alan Crowhurst / Getty Images

Jeanette McCreery's Stowell Hill Stud will have a short but bittersweet consignment at the major yearling sales, featuring members of two families very dear to this pillar of the British bloodstock community.

A Dubawi who is the only foal of her homebred 1,000 Guineas winner Billesdon Brook will be the one to garner most attention at Book 1, but a Bated Breath colt (lot 276) who is being offered closer to hand at the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale on Tuesday has a compelling story of his own.

He is the final offspring of the Warwickshire Oaks winner Ronaldsay, who had already provided a Jersey Stakes winner for McCreery's husband Bob, breeder of the likes of Old Vic and High Top in earlier decades, before he died in 2016.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 3 September 2023Last updated 16:06, 3 September 2023
