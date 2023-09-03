First Group 1 winner for Zarak as consistent Zagrey lands Grosser Preis von Baden

The Aga Khan's Zarak sired his first top-level winner on Sunday when the consistent Zagrey was rewarded with a win in the Grosser Preis von Baden. For good measure, Straight completed a one-three for Zarak in the German Group 1.

Zarak was continuing his excellent weekend following the Grade 2 success of Parnac in the Flower Bowl Stakes at Saratoga on Saturday. Zagrey had previously been second to Westover in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud this term, as well as a fine third to Equinox in the Sheema Classic.

Winning rider Christophe Soumillon said: "It is great for Zarak, I rode him before and I knew how good he was and he is even better now at the stud so I am really proud that this is the first Group 1 winner for Zarak, in such a big race in Germany."

The Soclete Civile Ecurie Enrolling-bred four-year-old has twice won at Listed level for trainer Yann Barberot too. He is now one of 11 individual Group winners for his sire, a son of Dubawi and the Aga Khan's unbeaten Arc heroine Zarkava.

Zagrey: dual Listed winner and multiple Group 1-placed runner gained a deserved top-level win

Zarak, trained by Alain de Royer-Dupre, himself won the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud at four. He was a debut winner on his only start at two, while at three he was second to champion Almanzor in the Prix du Jockey Club and Prix Guillaume d'Ornano. He won the Dubai Millennium Stakes at Meydan on his four-year-old bow the following February, and was also a short-neck second to Cloth Of Stars in the Prix Ganay before his Saint-Cloud triumph.

The ten-year-old was retired to Haras de Bonneval for the 2018 season for a fee of €12,000. His first crop of runners, now four, resulted in his fee rising to €25,000 for 2022. He stood this term for an increased fee of €65,000.

His other leading progeny include Group 2 winners Straight (Union-Rennen), Purplepay (Prix de Sandringham), also Group 1-placed in the Critérium International, as well as last year's Prix de Diane second and stakes scorer Times Square and Group 3 winners including Haya Zark, Princess Zelda and Lavello.

Zagrey, unsold from the Arqana August Sale in 2020, is the fourth foal out of the unraced Slickly mare Grey Anatomy and a half-brother to Criterium International third Graignes and the Listed-placed Anatiya.

