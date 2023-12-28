'They are the grassroots of Irish racing' - Coolmore announces incentive for point-to-point breeders

Coolmore's National Hunt division has announced a new incentive for the 2024 breeding season.

Any breeder of an open four- or five-year-old only Irish point-to-point maiden during the 2024 spring season sired by a Coolmore stallion past or present will receive a €1,000 credit.

The credit can be offset against any nomination to a Coolmore National Hunt sire purchased by them for the 2024 breeding season. Breeders can receive an unlimited number of credits but only one may be used per nomination.

If the winner of a race was bred in partnership, the €1,000 nomination credit will be split between breeders in accordance with the ownership of the winner’s dam at the time she was covered. Any €1,000 nomination credit (or portion) that is not used during the 2024 breeding season will expire and cannot be carried over into subsequent breeding seasons.

The decision of Coolmore regarding any aspect of the nomination credit will be final.

Grange Stud's Albert Sherwood said: “Point-to-points are the grassroots of Irish racing and a nurturing ground for future stars.

"Our clients follow the horses they breed very closely and this gesture will hopefully provide an extra reason to celebrate if one of their graduates wins on the point-to-point field.”

Vouchers can be claimed by contacting any member of the Coolmore National Hunt team.

