Caldwell Potter makes it a famous five for his dam in Future Champions Novice Hurdle

The record of unraced French broodmare Matnie became ever more outstanding on Wednesday as Caldwell Potter took her to a perfect five out of five with her foals, each one now a winner at Graded level.

The strong-galloping grey trained by Gordon Elliott was emulating the feat of his Martaline full-brother Mighty Potter, who also landed the Grade 1 Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle two years ago for the same trainer and owners Caldwell Construction.

Mighty Potter had gone on to three more Grade 1 wins and had looked destined for a leading career over fences before being fatally injured at Fairyhouse in April.

As a €200,000 Goffs Arkle store, Caldwell Potter is not even the most expensive member of his family. Half-brother Indiana Jones made €280,000 when bought from Osarus and secured his biggest win for Mouse Morris and Robcour in the Flyingbolt Novice Chase at Navan in March.

The late Mighty Potter, seen en-route to winning this same race two years ago Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

That team also have the smart two-and-a-half mile performer French Dynamite, while Elliott stretched to €310,000 at last year’s Tattersalls Ireland Derby Sale for the fixture-topping Kapgarde filly Brighterdaysahead.

She is unbeaten and has been impressive in all four starts in the Gigginstown silks, including last month’s Grade 3 Feathard Lady Mares Novice Hurdle at Down Royal.

The quintet of siblings were all bred by Francois-Marie Cottin out of a Laveron mare whose dam was the prolific Lirfox.

No others have come to market yet, with her two-year-old gelding by Doctor Dino exported to Ireland. A yearling brother by the same sire was bred by Walter Connors and is named Here Be Dragons, and there is an April-born colt foal by No Risk At All called Recognition.

Caldwell Potter was making his seventh start in Leopardstown's prestigious event but was in Graded company of any sort for the first time. He had been an easy winner of a maiden hurdle at Navan a fortnight earlier.

Read next:

Boxing Day to remember for Karaktar as Il Est Francais leads high-profile double