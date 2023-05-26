'There were plenty of tears in our stallion barn' - Grade 1 winner and sire Discreet Cat dies aged 20

Grade 1 winner and sire Discreet Cat, who delivered some spectacular performances on the track before starting his successful stallion career in 2008, died on Thursday at Darley Japan due to an illness. He was 20.

The son of Forestry debuted at two at Saratoga, winning at the first time of asking for owner-breeder Paul Robsham Stables and trainer Stanley Hough. He was then acquired by Godolphin privately and sent to Saeed bin Suroor, with whom he would extend his unbeaten record to six in a stunning three-year-old campaign.

First, he earned two victories at Nad Al Sheba, in the Areej Trophy and Grade 2 UAE Derby, by four lengths and six lengths respectively.

Returning to the United States,, he added an 11-length win in an allowance race at Saratoga and then posted a ten-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Grade 2 Breeders' Cup Handicap at Belmont Park.

Next came the Grade 1 Cigar Mile Handicap at Aqueduct, where he equalled Easy Goer's track record by completing the one-turn mile in 1:32.46 to post a three-and-a-quarter-length score.

The first defeat of his career came in the Dubai World Cup of 2007, in which he started second favourite but was to finish last of seven behind Invasor, his effort compromised by a throat infection.

He was unable to recapture top form as after a break he finished third in both the Grade 1 Vosburgh Stakes and Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile, being retired after that latter race with earnings of $1,694,180 in nine starts and a record of 6-0-2.

He began his stud career at Darley's Jonabell Farm in Lexington in 2008 and remained on the roster until 2016, when he transferred to Darley Japan. He is the sire of 62 stakes horses, including Grade 1 winners Discreet Marq, Dads Caps, Secret Compass and Secret Spice.

Discreet Cat shuttled to Brazil and produced 16 stakes horses, including Grade 1 winner Taksim. Since his introduction in Japan, he has thrown many successful horses, including Keio Hai Nisai Stakes winner Obamburumai and stakes winner Combustion.

Harry Sweeney, president of Darley in Japan, said: “This has been a very tough day for us at Darley Japan. Although Discreet Cat was already 14-years-old when he arrived in Japan, he was nevertheless embraced by Japanese breeders and covered more than 750 mares during his sojourn here and the resulting progeny have collectively already won more than US$20,000,000 on the track.

"Although primarily a dirt sire, he was also capable of getting elite turf performers which further heightened his appeal. Indeed, one such horse, Obamburumai, was narrowly beaten into third in the Group 1 NHK Mile Cup this month.

“Discreet Cat was a very gentle horse and was a pleasure to work with," added Sweeney. "There were plenty of tears in our stallion barn today.”

