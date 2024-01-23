‘The mind boggles about what he could do’ - Honeysuckle set for another blue-chip mating after delivering first foal

Connections of dual Champion Hurdle heroine Honeysuckle have settled on an exciting second mating for the hugely popular mare, who is reported to be in rude health ahead of delivering her first foal this spring.

The 13-time Grade 1 winner is in foal to Walk In The Park and has been pencilled in to visit the sire responsible for the brilliant Constitution Hill later this year.

“She’s booked into Blue Bresil,” said Peter Molony, racing and bloodstock manager to owner Kenny Alexander.

“I’ve always thought he’d suit her physically and his first Irish-bred crop are only three-year-olds. What he’s done already is freakish, so the mind boggles about what he could do when his Irish-bred runners hit the track. He’s a very exciting sire.”

Blue Bresil stands at the Cashman family’s Glenview Stud in County Cork at a private fee. He has sired 20 black type-winning jumpers, seven of whom have struck at the highest level. As well as the top-class Constitution Hill, he has been represented by Blue Lord, Good Land, Inthepocket, L’Autonomie, Mick Jazz and Royale Pagaille.

Blue Bresil: set to be the next date for the brilliant Honeysuckle

Asked whether formulating a mating plan for such an important mare can prove a difficult process, Molony said: “It is and it isn’t. We’ve had lots of interesting offers but we’ve decided to go to Walk In The Park and Blue Bresil first, because they’re getting on a little and we want to use them while they’re available.”

Molony also gave an update on Honeysuckle, who is residing at Alexander’s New Hall Stud in Ayrshire.

“Honeysuckle's very good, she’s in Scotland at the moment,” he said. “She’s safely in foal to Walk In The Park and she’ll foal down in Scotland. She’s due in early April and then she’ll come to us [at Rathmore Stud in Limerick] after that.

"I saw her about a month ago and she’s in good form. She’s always very relaxed at home when she’s just out in the field so we’re very happy with her.”

Honeysuckle, who was trained by Henry de Bromhead and ridden by Rachael Blackmore, won 17 races during a remarkable career, including at four consecutive Cheltenham Festivals.

Honeysuckle soars to victory in the 2023 Mares' Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann

That run started with victory over Benie Des Dieux in the 2020 David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle before she returned the following year to land her first Champion Hurdle, putting Sharjah to the sword by six and a half lengths for arguably her most impressive victory.

She backed that up 12 months on by defeating Epatante by a comfortable three and a half lengths. Honeysuckle lost her unbeaten record at the start of her 2022-23 campaign but enjoyed a fairytale ending to her racing career when she regained the winning thread with an emotional victory in the 2023 David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle.

The daughter of Sulamani, a €110,000 purchase after winning a Dromahane mares' maiden, was bred by Geoffrey Guy at Doug and Lucy Procter’s The Glanvilles Stud in Dorset.

Read more

'They like to have fun and race top-class horses' - Juddmonte's champion Idiomatic to race on in 2024