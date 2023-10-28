'The awards showcase the very best of the thoroughbred industry'

It has been eight months since Darley's Bethan Byrne picked up the Stud Staff gong at the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards, yet it is a moment she continues to cherish.

Having completed the BHB Graduate Development Programme in 2000 and worked at Tattersalls before joining Dalham Hall Stud, Byrne's pride at being part of the racing and bloodstock industries has been swelled by her award win.

"I'd say it has made me even prouder of the industry that I work in and has encouraged me to use every opportunity to give people an insight into the equine world which I'm so passionate about," she said.

"For example, I really enjoyed it when a group of friends joined me and my family visiting yards on the Sunday of the Henry Cecil open weekend. They're new to racing, despite living in or around Newmarket, and it was great to share with them my experience of the industry, as well as give context and background to places we visited.

"Godolphin was showcasing its Lifetime Care and Rehoming programme by relocating a number of horses from their usual rehoming base to Highfields. It was great to see the public getting up close and personal with the horses and learn about the second careers available to the thoroughbred."

The award came with a prize of £5,000 and Byrne generously donated some of it to two charities which mean a lot to her.

She said: "I split £1,000 between two charities, one being Pancreatic Cancer UK, as it's a charity close to my heart. My father died from the disease six years ago after a diagnosis just under two years prior and, if it wasn’t for my father, I wouldn’t be doing what I do now. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to his passion and enthusiasm, which to some small degree I hope has rubbed off on me! He was such a positive force and so it still makes me sad to think he wasn’t able to share in my success.

"The other charity is Horseback UK as Jay Hare, its course director, came to Dalham Hall one day and gave one of the most inspiring talks I've ever heard.

"Most of the rest of the money is earmarked for a family holiday abroad next year and if there's still anything left after that, I might treat myself to a little something."

Horseracing would be nowhere without the all-consuming work of stud and stable staff, and the Godolphin-sponsored awards, with prize-money of £120,000, are a key way of recognising it.

"They're really important," said Byrne. "There are so many dedicated staff out there, working in the racing and breeding industries, both in a hands-on horse role or behind the scenes based in an office in a supportive capacity, that deserve to be recognised for their contribution.

Dalham Hall Stud sire Territories looks a picture thanks to the diligent work of the stud staff Credit: Edward Whitaker

"The awards showcase the very best of the thoroughbred industry, raise its profile and I believe can make a really positive impact on how the industry is perceived. It doesn’t matter whether you work at a big yard or small stud, or where in the country you're based, as everyone has the opportunity to nominate someone they know or work with for one of the six categories available."

To anyone thinking of nominating someone for the 2024 awards but is yet do so ahead of the November 7 deadline, Byrne says: "Just go for it! With these awards marking the 20th edition, there's no better time to get involved. As soon as I was informed by my colleague Dawn [Laidlaw, head of nominations] she had nominated me, I already felt like a winner.

"To make the long list, then go through the interview process and be short-listed, before finally being announced as the winner of the stud category was simply incredible."

The success of Darley stallions has been a running theme through 2023, which must generate good spirits at Dalham Hall, and Byrne said: "They've had a brilliant year, culminating in an amazing Arc day, with Cracksman’s Ace Impact winning the big race, Night Of Thunder’s Highfield Princess taking her fourth Group 1, and first-season stallion Blue Point siring his first Group 1 winner.

Too Darn Hot's first-season success has been a personal highlight for Byrne Credit: Darley

"On a personal level, my highlight is the success of Too Darn Hot, as I work particularly closely with the team at Watership Down Stud and so to play a small part in his journey so far is amazing."

The show never stops for Byrne, even with the Flat season winding down, with stud visits and the latest intake from Godolphin Flying Start.

"I've been part of a busy team looking after school visits during the spring and summer, and more recently during Dubai Future Champions Education week, when more than 150 pupils from Newmarket Academy came to Dalham Hall to visit the stud," she said.

"It was also great to show around Sarah Guest – this year’s overall awards winner – when she came to Newmarket recently, before heading to the racecourse to pick the best turned out and present the winner’s prize for the TIEA-sponsored race.

"The latest intake of 12 Godolphin Flying Start trainees arrived in the UK on Friday and will be based in Newmarket until they depart on December 21, so that will keep me busy for the foreseeable future!"

Nominations are open until November 7 for the 20th running of the Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards. The awards are an opportunity for employees from across the industry in Britain, such as training yards, studs or administrative roles, to be celebrated for their hard work and dedication. Find out more here.

