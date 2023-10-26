2,000 Guineas and Dewhurst hero Chaldean to join sire Frankel at Banstead Manor Stud for 2024

Chaldean, the winner of the Dewhurst and this year's 2,000 Guineas, has been retired and will stand alongside his sire Frankel at Banstead Manor Stud in 2024.

Trained by Andrew Balding for the Abdullah family's Juddmonte operation, he won at Newbury on his second start at two before notching up victories in the Acomb Stakes, Champagne Stakes and Dewhurst, beating the likes of Shaquille, Indestructible, Silver Knott, Royal Scotsman and Isaac Shelby.

He won the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket this year under Frankie Dettori, keeping on well to beat Hi Royal by a length and three-quarters, and was then runner-up to Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Notably, he is one of only 18 horses since 1874 to complete the Dewhurst-Guineas double, joining such as Nijinsky, El Gran Senor, Zafonic, Rock Of Gibraltar, Frankel and Churchill. What's more, Frankel and Chaldean completed what no other father-son duo had done before.

Bred by Whitsbury Manor Stud and a 550,000gns purchase by Juddmonte from the Tattersalls December Foal Sale, Chaldean is out of the Dutch Art mare Suelita and is a half-brother to Mill Reef Stakes winner Alkumait, this year's stakes winner and Flying Five second Get Ahead, and two further black-type horses.

Chaldean: "the most professional, uncomplicated, and beautifully balanced horse" Credit: Edward Whitaker

Suelita is in turn a half-sister to Ayr Missile, the dam of Lowther Stakes winner Living In The Past. It is also the family of Marble Hill Stakes winner and Middle Park Stakes second Castle Star, and Pinnacle Stakes winner and Lancashire Oaks second Moment In Time.

Simon Mockridge, general manager of Juddmonte UK, said: "We would like to extend special thanks to Andrew Balding and the teams at Kingsclere and Juddmonte for guiding and skilfully developing the racing career of Chaldean.

"We look forward to welcoming our Classic winner Chaldean as the first son of Frankel to stand at Banstead Manor Stud, further strengthening Juddmonte’s European stallion roster."

Balding added: “Chaldean is just a dream horse; the most professional, uncomplicated and beautifully balanced horse we have had during his time at Kingsclere.

"He showed unusual improvement through his unique sequence of prestigious wins in the Acomb Stakes, Champagne Stakes and the Dewhurst Stakes at two, only to improve again to win the 2,000 Guineas."

A fee will be announced at a later date.

