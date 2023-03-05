First Grade 1 winner for Belardo with Gold Phoenix's gritty Frank E Kilroe Mile victory

Bearstone Stud resident Belardo saw last year's Del Mar Handicap winner Gold Phoenix graduate to top-level honours when capturing the Frank E Kilroe Mile Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday for trainer Philip D'Amato.

Already a Grade 2 winner when taking out the Del Mar Handicap in September, the five-year-old is one of 17 black type performers for the son of Lope De Vega, including six individual Group or Graded winners and two Listed scorers.

Belardo, himself the winner of the Dewhurst and Lockinge Stakes for Roger Varian, had started his stud career at Darley's Kildangan Stud, being introduced at a fee of €15,000. He made the switch to Bearstone in November last year and stands this term for £6,500. Some of his other most notable progeny include Grade or Group 2 winners Bellabel and Isabella Giles.

Bred by Mighty Universe out of the winning Mizzen Mast mare Magnifica - a full-sister to Group 1 Stewards' Cup winner Giant Treasure and Grade 2 Raven Run Stakes victress Jibboom - the gelding went unsold at €24,000 when offered by Milltown Stud at the 2019 Goffs Sportsman's Sale.

He made one start in Ireland in 2021, winning a maiden contest at Dundalk for Kieran Cotter before being transferred to D'Amato last May. He won two times for new connections last year as well as placing six times from nine starts overall.

Gold Phoenix is owned by Little Red Feather Racing in partnership with Sterling Stables and Marsha Naify.

Billy Koch, the founder of Little Red Feather Racing, told Bloodhorse: "You know, this horse - ESP. That's what we call him. He showed up today. This is a prep, but Phil and his team did an amazing job and congrats to all the partners. Winning a grade 1 is special.

"I remember this race when we ran with Singletary, and we lost. We got beat a nose by Sweet Return . And I've always wanted to win this race, for all these people. They put so much time and money and effort into the game. It's just an amazing feeling. This is why we do what we do."

