Shadwell's Nathaniel half-brother to Baaeed set for Leicester debut on Saturday

Naqeeb

Rekorderlig Premium Fruit Cider Maiden Stakes (Leicester Saturday)

What's the story

Shadwell's homebred three-year-old has plenty to live up to given he's a half-brother to the great Baaeed, as well as last year's Coronation Cup victor Hukum, but he is in the right hands with William Haggas to showcase his talents. It will be fascinating

How is he bred?

Naqeeb is the seventh foal out of the Listed-winning Kingmambo mare Aghareed, herself a daughter of the 2007 Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Lahudood. Lahudood, by Singspiel, is out of the winning Arazi mare Rahayeb, a granddaughter of Shadwell's blue hen Height Of Fashion, the dam of top-class performers Nashwan, Nayef, Unfuwain and the high-class producer Sarayir (dam of Rumoush and Ghanaati) to name but a few.

He is therefore a half-brother to the brilliant Baaeed, a son of Sea The Stars who struck in six top-level events including the Juddmonte International, Sussex Stakes, Queen Anne and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.

Baaeed, pictured with William Haggas, won six times at the highest level and is now in his first season at Nunnery Stud

The colt, now in his first season at Nunnery Stud, won ten of his 11 starts, his sole defeat coming when fourth on his final outing in the Champion Stakes last October.

The pair can also count the aforementioned Hukum (Sea The Stars) among their siblings. Owen Burrows' performer returns for more after sustaining a season-ending injury at Epsom last summer. Aghareed has also produced the multiple winning Dansili gelding Kasbaan, while her unraced daughters Al Raahba (Frankel) and Zaghaareed (Intello) have joined Shadwell's broodmare band. Aghareed has a two-year-old Night Of Thunder colt named Waleefy and produced a full-brother to Baaeed and Sea The Stars this year.

What do connections say?

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell, : "Baaeed's brother is coming along nicely and has done some swinging canters lately. He could be out at the end of September or October, probably over a mile, if all goes well."

Who does he have to contend with?

The colt faces ten rivals in the mile and a quarter event, including Qatar Racing's Mordor, a son of the ill-fated Roaring Lion and half-brother to French Group 2 winner Rumi (Frankel). Bred by Ecurie des Monceaux, he sold to David Redvers for €100,000 at Arqana's August Yearling Sale in 2021.

Another to note from a pedigree perspective is Mini Rivo, a daughter of Nathaniel out of a Listed-winning Authorized half-sister to last year's Prix Vermeille winner Sweet Lady. Cracksman's daughter Wintercrack has not cut much ice on the track in two starts, but is out of Pam Sly's 1,000 Guineas heroine Speciosa.

Read more