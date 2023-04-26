Shadwell's first-season sire and Commonwealth Cup winner Eqtidaar put down after health complications

Shadwell has announced the loss of its promising first-season sire Eqtidaar, who was put down on veterinary advice following complications from a recent health condition.

The eight-year-old son of Invincible Spirit was a Shadwell homebred and after a debut Nottingham win at two went on to land the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot for Sir Michael Stoute in 2018.

He was also second to the high-class Invincible Army in the Pavilion Stakes two starts before his royal meeting triumph.

He retired to Nunnery Stud for the 2020 season at an opening fee of £6,500 and had recently stood this term at £5,000. His first runners take to the track this year.

A statement said: "Shadwell are very sorry to have to announce that Eqtidaar, our Group 1 Commonwealth Cup winner and promising young sire, has been put down upon veterinary advice following complications from a recent health condition.

"In addition to his impressive performance at Royal Ascot, the homebred son of Invincible Spirit was also a winner on debut at two years, with other strong performances in stakes company.

"This extremely sad news comes as his first two-year-olds hit the racecourse in 2023; meanwhile, yesterday his filly out of L’Ile Aux Loups sold for £120,000 to Peter and Ross Doyle at the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale.

"Shadwell would like to thank the many breeders who supported Eqtidaar during his all too brief stallion career."