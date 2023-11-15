'I'm confident he will be a popular choice' - Richmond Stakes winner Asymmetric to stand at Ballyhane Stud

Asymmetric, winner of the Group 2 Richmond Stakes and third to Perfect Power in the Group 1 Prix Morny, will stand at Ballyhane Stud for 2024.

The son of Showcasing was bred by Redpender Stud and sold to Stephen Hillen Bloodstock for 150,000gns as a breezer from the Tattersalls Craven Sale, having sold from the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale for 65,000gns the previous winter.

He won his first two starts for Alan King before just missing out to Lusail in the Group 2 July Stakes. He then defeated a field that included Ebro River, Perfect Power and Caturra in the Richmond Stakes, and was also a fine third to Perfect Power on his next start in the Prix Morny.

He then added more black type in the United States when trained by Wesley Ward before returning to Europe for Maurizio Guarnieri in France. He won a Listed event in France just half an hour before his younger half-brother Millstream won the Listed Prix Moonlight Cloud. Asymmetric was also third in the Group 3 Prix du Petit Couvert.

Asymmetric: high-class son of Showcasing and half-brother to smart performer Millstream

He is the first foal out of the winning Hellvelyn mare Swirral Edge, whose first two runners are both Group winners. Millstream, by Gleneagles, won the Group 3 Prix de Meautry at Deauville in August for Jane Chapple-Hyam and Peter Harris. The two siblings hail from the close family of Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes winner and black-type producer Wunders Dream.

Ballyhane Stud owner Joe Foley said, “With Soldier’s Call joining Dullingham Park, we are delighted to welcome another son of Showcasing to Ballyhane. We’ve seen what they can do, with Soldier’s Call’s exciting first crop in 2023, and another son of Showcasing being responsible for the high-class sprinter Bradsell.

"Asymmetric is made very much in that mould, and is a tremendously good-looking colt. With his speed, class and pedigree I'm confident he will be a popular choice with breeders."

He has been introduced to breeders at a fee of €7,000.

