News

Search on for the next Romantic Warrior and Charyn as Tattersalls Books 2, 3 and 4 are unveiled

Romantic Warrior is paraded following his win in the Yasuda Kinen
Romantic Warrior: Hong Kong superstar has flown the flag for Book 2

The catalogues for Books 2, 3 and 4 for the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale are now online, with the first-named featuring full or half-siblings to 172 Listed or Group winners. 

Book 2 graduates have flown the flag around the world in recent times, including Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior, Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois victor and Queen Anne winner Charyn, July Cup winner Mill Stream and multiple international Group 1 scorer Dubai Honour. 

Arabie, Hotazhell and Simmering, graduates from last year, have all won juvenile Group races in recent weeks.

This year's catalogue includes a Sea The Stars half-brother to Derby winner Golden Horn, a Palace Pier half-brother to Group 1-winning sprinter Regional, and a Ulysses half-brother to the Sun Chariot Stakes winner Integral. 

There are 125 sons and daughters of Group and Listed-winning mares entered, including a Dubawi colt out of Prix de Diane winner Star Of Seville, a Ulysses colt out of Matron Stakes winner Echelon, a Mehmas filly out of Prix de l’Abbaye winner Mabs Cross and a No Nay Never colt out of Grade 1 winner Sophie P. 

Daughters of Group 1 winners include a Pinatubo filly out of EP Taylor Stakes winner Folk Opera and a Space Blues filly out of German Oaks winner Penelopa.

Sires represented in Book 2 include the top two by earnings in Europe this year in Lope De Vega and Kingman, represented by 16 and seven yearlings respectively, as well as Blue Point, Camelot, Churchill, Dark Angel, Gleneagles, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Justify, Kodiac, Night Of Thunder, Saxon Warrior, Showcasing, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner, Wootton Bassett and Zarak.

Charyn and his winning connections pose for photos in the winner's enclosure at Deauville
Charyn: Sunday's Prix Jacques le Marois winner was a Book 2 findCredit: Edward Whitaker

There are also ten first-crop yearling sires represented, including Palace Pier, St Mark's Basilica, Starman, Supremacy and Victor Ludorum.

Books 3 and 4 include yearlings by several of the current top 30 British and Irish-based sires, including Blue Point, Camelot, Churchill, Dark Angel, Gleneagles, Havana Grey, Invincible Spirit, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, Nathaniel, Showcasing and Too Darn Hot.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Hong Kong-trained global superstar Romantic Warrior has been an extraordinary ambassador for Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, as have the locally trained Group 1 stars Charyn and Mill Stream. Along with Group 2 Queen Mary winner Leovanni, purchased for just 20,000gns at Book 3 last year, they demonstrate the quality and value on offer during the second week of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale. 

"As ever Books 2, 3 and 4 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale showcase so many of the finest British and Irish yearlings and the combination of quality yearlings and consistent global success at the highest level is a compelling mix for huge numbers of buyers from throughout Europe and further afield."

Book 2 takes centre stage from October 14-16, with Book 3 taking place from October 17-18. Book 4 will follow on immediately after the end of Book 3.

All yearlings catalogued in Books 3 and 4 are eligible for the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes, which will be run over seven furlongs for the first time in 2025, and the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes for the first time.

'It is a sale that produces stallions and breed-shaping broodmares like no other' - Tattersalls Book 1 catalogue unveiled 

