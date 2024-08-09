Tattersalls October Auction Stakes to be held over seven furlongs from 2025

The £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes will be run over seven furlongs for the first time in 2025.

Held at Newmarket's Rowley Mile course, the contest, run over six furlongs until now, is open to graduates of Books 3 and 4 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale as well as those of the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale. Next year's race will take place on October 4.

Books 3 and 4 graduates will also be eligible for the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes for the first time. The six-furlong race will be run on the July course on August 23.

Allowing graduates of Books 3 and 4 and the Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale to run in the Somerville Auction Stakes and October Auction Stakes, as well as extending the race distance from six furlongs to seven for the latter contest, will offer further opportunities for purchasers at any of the three Tattersalls yearling sales to win significant prize-money.

As well as the Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes and October Auction Stakes, the company offer the £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus for all yearlings purchased at Book 1. To date, almost £9 million in Book 1 bonuses have been paid to owners of more than 360 winners.

Tattersalls Books 3 and 4 take place on October 17 and 18, while the Somerville Yearling Sale is held over two days from September 2-3.

