'It is a sale that produces stallions and breed-shaping broodmares like no other' - Tattersalls Book 1 catalogue unveiled

The catalogue for Book 1 of the 2024 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale, which takes place Tuesday to Thursday October 8-10, is now online.

The sale numbers 448 lots, all of which are eligible for the £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus scheme, which has paid out more than £8,500,000 in bonus prize-money to date to 368 individual winners

The flagship Tattersalls yearling sale has attracted 21 yearlings by Dubawi, 25 by Frankel, 26 by Kingman, 29 by Lope De Vega, 26 by Night Of Thunder, 17 by No Nay Never, 22 by Sea The Stars, ten by Siyouni, and 23 by Wootton Bassett.

The catalogue features full- or half-brothers and sisters to 45 Classic and Group 1 winners and 219 Group/Listed winners.

Frankel earned a second British and Irish champion sire title in 2023 and has an exceptional collection of yearlings catalogued, led by the full-sister to the outstanding Arc and six-time Group 1 winner Alpinista. She will be joined by the full-brother to dual Classic winner Hurricane Lane.

Dubawi has an equally outstanding group of yearlings catalogued, with the colt first foals out of Group 1 winners Glass Slippers, Lady Bowthorpe, Loving Dream and Snow Lantern among his representatives.

Other European champions with siblings catalogued include the four-time Group 1 winner Cracksman and three-time Group 1 winning sprinter Perfect Power, who have half-brothers catalogued by Palace Pier and Mehmas respectively.

No fewer than 20 Classic and Group/Grade 1 winning mares have yearlings catalogued, including the Oaks winners Anapurna, who has a filly by Kingman, who will also be represented by a filly out of the Galileo full-sister to Classic winners Empress Josephine, Tuesday and Minding, herself the dam of Group 1 winner Henry Longfellow, and a colt out of Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Persuasive.

Well over a third of the yearlings catalogued are by the top ten sires currently standing in Europe and devotees of first-season sires are also well catered for with a strong cohort of freshmen represented including Group 1 winners Lucky Vega, Palace Pier, Space Blues, Starman, Sr Mark's Basilica and Supremacy.

Several of the standout young sires of recent seasons are strongly represented, with 16 lots catalogued by Blue Point, eight by Havana Grey and 17 by Too Darn Hot.

The largest draft comes from last year’s leading consignor Newsells Park Stud, who will offer 27 yearlings, followed by the Castlebridge Consignment with 22 and Baroda Stud who have 19 lots catalogued. Hascombe & Valiant Stud, consignor of the top lot in 2023, will consign a five-strong draft of colts, including the Cracksman half-brother to last year’s top lot out of Bizzarria.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “There is a simple reason that Book 1 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale holds its status as Europe’s premier yearling sale and that is because year after year it produces the highest percentage of superior racehorses of any European yearling sale.

"It is a sale that produces stallions and breed-shaping broodmares like no other and the 2024 catalogue has the abundance of Europe’s finest yearlings that the leading buyers from throughout the world have come to expect.

"The combination of the best British and Irish yearlings and the hugely rewarding £25,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonuses available to every Book 1 yearling is a compelling package, and the catalogue for Book 1 of the 2024 Tattersalls October Yearling Sale truly lives up to the sale’s unrivalled position as Europe’s premier yearling sale.”

