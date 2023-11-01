Sea The Moon to stand for career-high £32,500 as Lanwades Stud reveals 2024 fees

Classic-winning racehorse and sire Sea The Moon will stand for a career-best £32,500 in 2024 as Lanwades Stud revealed its fees for next year.

The son of Sea The Stars had a German Classic double this year when Fantastic Moon and Muskoka won the Deutsches Derby and Preis der Diana respectively, with the former going on to land the Prix Niel too.

Sea The Moon is also responsible for fellow top-level winners in Coronation Stakes scorer Alpine Star and Caulfield Cup victor Durston among 17 individual Group winners and 56 individual black type performers.

This year he has had seven individual Group winners of 11 Group races, while his yearlings have sold for up to 575,000gns. He had stood this term for £25,000, having started his career in 2015 for £15,000.

Study Of Man: regally bred Prix du Jockey Club winner remains at £12,500 Credit: Lanwades Stud

He is joined by the regally bred Study Of Man, the winner of the Prix du Jockey Club whose first runners have included Beresford Stakes winner Deepone. The Niarchos-bred son of Deep Impact has had seven individual winners of nine races so far.

A grandson of the breed-shaping Miesque, he will remain at a fee of £12,500.

With stalwart Sir Percy's retirement, the roster is completed by Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner and Group-winning sire Bobby's Kitten. The son of Kitten's Joy has sired Lanwades' high-class Sandrine, a Group winner at two, three and four and also Group 1-placed in the Falmouth and Cheveley Park Stakes.

His fee has been trimmed to £5,000, from £6,000 in 2023.

