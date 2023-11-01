A 'strong appetite' from the ITBA Next Generation crowd as pinhookers enter the spotlight

A power-packed pinhooking panel drew an enthusiastic crowd to Goffs on a wintry Bank Holiday Monday evening for the latest seminar organised by the ITBA's Next Generation.

More than 300 people registered for the event, which saw leading international pinhookers and breeders Philip Stauffenberg and Paul McCartan joined by Alice Kavanagh of AK Thoroughbreds and Sycamore Lodge vet Tom O'Brien to answer the questions of a keen crowd and those of MC Jane Mangan.

"We are delighted with the turn out and grateful to Jane and the panel for giving so freely and enthusiastically of their time and knowledge," said Conor Wixted, chairman of the ITBA Next Generation.

"It was very heartening for the committee to see such a large crowd and that there is such a strong appetite to absorb information from industry leaders."

A range of topics came up for discussion during the course of the evening with surgical intervention in young horse provoking the most debate amongst the panel and the assembled audience.

Those gathered heard about the importance of developing a reputation for selling good horses over making a profit, while growing and building a business. Prioritising buying a physically impressive horse over one by a fashionable sire was emphasised by the panel members as the topic was another to generate plenty of conversation and discussion.

The rebranding of the youth section of the ITBA after enduring a difficult couple of years during the pandemic has been hugely successful over the last 12 months in particular, with similar events ahead of sales drawing large crowds and sparking plenty of interest. Wixted acknowledged how important the support of the ITBA itself has been to the growth of the Next Generation.

He remarked:"Myself and the committee are very grateful to Cathy Grassick and the wider ITBA council for their support and for providing us with the backing to develop the foundations for the future of the industry."

The committee is actively engaged in plans for its next event which will be focused on breeding and in conjunction with the ITBA. Details will be announced at a later date.

