Readin Tommy Wrong gets it right for Authorized once again at Naas

Authorized's return to Ireland has coincided with another Grade 1 winner as Readin Tommy Wrong came out on top in a Willie Mullins-dominated finish to the Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

It was announced just before Christmas that Capital Stud in County Kilkenny had achieved an audacious move of bringing the 2007 Derby winner back from stud in Turkey.

Success for Authorized in the National Hunt world has been a regularity since he emerged as the sire of dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll and top-class staying hurdler Nichols Canyon. This season, I Am Maximus has added the Drinmore Novice Chase to his Irish National title while Leon Du Berlais has been behind only Jigme among France's best juvenile hurdlers.

Readin Tommy Wrong, who is six, is another to have been produced from the time Authorized was at Haras du Logis. He was bred by renowned County Waterford horseman, and French jump racing judge, Walter Connors, out of the unraced High Chaparral mare Roque De Cyborg.

Walter Connors bred the promising Readin Tommy Wrong Credit: Healy Racing/Tattersalls Ireland

She is a half-sister to Colm Murphy's dual Grade 1 chase winner Quito De La Roque as well as Eoin Griffin's multiple Graded-level hurdle winner Kazal.

After running once in Connors' silks to be second to the useful Out Of Office in a point-to-point at Belharbour two years ago for Pat Doyle, he had won two bumpers and a maiden hurdle at Cork for Mullins and owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede. Brought through the race quietly by Daryl Jacob, the 16-1 chance fought past stablemate and hot favourite Ile Atlantique on the run-in.

Roque De Cyborg is the dam of three British or Irish jump winners in Big Difference, Roque It and Cavallino while Connors has been racing a full-sister to Readin Tommy Wrong, Trapeze Artist, in France. His Sluggara Farm sold a Doctor Dino filly to Henry de Bromhead for €26,000 at last year's Goffs Arkle Sale.

The following story, part of our Sires of 2024 series, is exclusive to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Sign up here to get unlimited access to our premium stories.

“With the triumphs of City Of Troy and Opera Singer at the Cartier ceremony in November, Justify joined Coolmore legends Galileo and Danehill as the only stallions in the 32 years of the prize to sire the champion juvenile colt and filly in the same season,” writes Aisling Crowe as the Ashford Stud go-getter comes under the microscope in the Post’s Sires of 2024 series.