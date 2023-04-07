Quantum ready to leap into Classic contention for late supersire Deep Impact

With only around a dozen three-year-olds likely to represent him in his very final crop, Deep Impact has the first of what will be at least a couple of international Classic candidates in Sunday's Oka Sho (Japanese 1,000 Guineas).

His Group 1-winning son Auguste Rodin will take a step onto perhaps even a Triple Crown pursuit in next month's Qipco 2,000 Guineas, and there ought to be a similar buzz when Light Quantum takes to the track at Hanshin.

The Shadai Farm homebred is unbeaten in two starts for Koshiro Take, a maiden in Tokyo in mid-November and then the Grade 3 Shinzan Kinen at Chukyo in January, coming wide and late with a stylish finish.

The dark-coloured filly is the first runner for Illuminant, a Grade 1-winning Quality Road mare bought by Shadai for $1,100,000 at Fasig-Tipton in 2017. Chief among her rivals should be Liberty Island, by Duramente and the leading juvenile filly after recording a Grade 1 win in December, Queen Cup winner Harper (by Heart's Cry) and master trainer Yoshito Yahagi's Ravel (by new sensation Equinox's sire Kitasan Black).

Of the remaining Deep Impacts, there are six registered in Japan. The other to have already shown plenty is Open Fire, bought as a yearling by Yuji Hasegawa at the JRA Select Sale.

Out of the Grade 2 Gulfstream Park Oaks winner Go Maggie Go, who cost Y300,000,000 (£1.83m/€2.08m), he is not thought to be bound for the following week's Japanese 2,000 Guineas but certainly caught the eye on his latest outing in a Grade 3 in early February when nearly chasing down the globetrotting Deirdre's half-brother, the equally promising Hrimfaxi.

Three others, Elegant Gift, Sweep Awards and in particular Mesmerizing, a narrow second on her debut, have all offered some early signs of ability, while Chance De Ask has not yet reached the racecourse.

There are thought to be at least five of the practically deified 11-time champion Japanese sire's three-year-olds being trained in Europe. Dermot Weld has the Aga Khan homebred Azmaniya, from the immediate family of Azamour and a half-sister to multiple Australian Group 1 winner The Autumn Sun. Godolphin also has one in the shape of the similarly unraced Sahara Mist, sibling of Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Wuheida out of the brilliant Hibaayeb and slated as being with Charlie Appleby.

Both Coolmore and the Niarchos family enjoyed breeding Classic winners by crossing their mares with Deep Impact through the likes of Saxon Warrior, Snowfall and Study Of Man. Bold As Love has raced in the Niarchos silks for Donnacha O'Brien, while his father Aidan has not only Auguste Rodin but Drumroll, the full-brother of Saxon Warrior who showed great promise in winning on his recent debut at Navan.

There were reported to be around 20 foals born in the year after Deep Impact's death in 2019. Coolmore's champion Minding visited him for her first cover and had a filly named Victorium.

With the Japanese tradition of keeping older horses in training, Deep Impact has plenty of others still going for him including Justin Palace, a recent Grade 2 winner who is knocking at the door at the top level, Japanese St Leger winner Ask Victor More and the admirable Shahryar.

Read more