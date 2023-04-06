Fill us in please about anything pre-Deerfield - jobs or childhood involvement with horses…

Before life at Deerfield, I grew up in Cambridge. I rode my first horse on Hunstanton Beach at the age of eight and fell in love, then started at a riding school in Oakington. I then went on to study at Milton Agriculture and Horticulture for two years. While there, I always thought I'd go into dressage. On leaving there, I went on to my first job at Longstones Stud in Kennett for the late Mr Fenwick, and was there for two and a half years before joining Deerfield in August 1999. And I have been here ever since.

Can you bring us up to date with your various roles at Deerfield…

Over the past couple of decades or so I have worked my way up to yard manager. I started as a stud hand, and then moved up to yard manager in August 2014.

It’s a small team so presumably many varied tasks involved - what are your favourite and least favourite?

We are a small team of only four, so we all have to chip in. My tasks vary but include mucking out, vet and farrier visits, paddock maintenance, harrowing, rolling, fertilising, etc, to strimming and cleaning out drains! Also foaling the mares, organising all the paperwork for coverings and sitting up when needed - so basically jack of all trades. You name it, I do it - and wouldn’t expect any of my team to do anything I wouldn’t do.

We noticed a reference to your patience when it comes to standing in a field to gain a horse’s trust - how long can that take?

Yes, I have been known for my patience with the horses. Over the years, I have spent hours in the fields trying to catch them; I have been up to three hours trying to catch one yearling we had who really tried a lot of staff members’ patience! But I will not give in, and it wasn’t just one day, it took me a long time to gain her confidence. There have been lots in my time here, especially our teaser, who really did not like being caught.

Davina Burrows with daughter Amelia - who appears equally at ease around horses

Motivator is a famous son - what others off the Deerfield production line stick in your mind?

We have had a few over the years, obviously Motivator is our most famous, and his brothers have done well too. We still have his half-sister, who is the granddam of Chindit. We also have Double Or Bubble and Mix And Mingle back at stud now - they are both Group-winning mares for us. At one stage we had five mares here who were dams of black type-winning horses.

How is foaling season going; how many mares and foals are on the farm?

Foaling season is going well so far; we have had two mares go to Ireland and they have both foaled down over there. We have three foals on the ground here as we speak, and only two left to foal. We have only ten mares on the stud in total. But what we do have is quality.

Any yearlings heading to the sales this autumn we should make a note of?

Yearlings are undecided at present as we have only four here for the stud, due to selling a few mares last season. We do have a nice Nathaniel filly out of a Listed-winning mare called Black Lotus, and we also purchased a Sergei Prokofiev foal, between a syndicate at Deerfield, who will be destined for Tattersalls this year. He is a nice type so hopefully will do well for us.

What did it mean to be a finalist in this year’s Thoroughbred Industry Employee Awards?

It was a real surprise to even be nominated - so I was really shocked to make the top three; I just burst into tears. What an achievement it was, especially for me!

Davina Burrows: loves her job but also likes a challenge or two outside of work Credit: Dan Abraham/TIEA

Any personal or professional goals, short or long term?

Professional goals will centre on continuing my career here at Deerfield as I absolutely love my job. So just to grow my knowledge more will do.

Personally, I completed the Cambridge half-marathon recently, which was a big win. I'm doing a Skydive on August 5 for an Alzheimer’s charity, and I guess there might end up being a few more challenges along the way when I get bored and sign myself up for things! I think you should always try to challenge yourself as life is so short.

