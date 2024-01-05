Racing Post logo
News

'Plenty of strength and lots of quality' - first foal by dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard arrives

The first foal by dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard was born on Tuesday
The first foal by dual Group 1-winning juvenile Blackbeard was born on TuesdayCredit: Coolmore

The first foal by Coolmore's Cartier champion two-year-old and dual Group 1 winner Blackbeard was born on Tuesday. 

Owned by Frank Hutchinson, the winning Exceed And Excel mare Arabic Charm produced a filly foal by the son of No Nay Never.

“She’s a very good first foal with plenty of strength and lots of quality,” Coolmore’s Eddie Fitzpatrick said. “A great start for both the mare and the sire.”

Blackbeard, who retired to Coolmore for an opening fee of €25,000, covered a quality debut book of mares in 2023. 160 were scanned in foal including no less than 50 Group/stakes performers or dams of Group/stakes performers. 

Blackbeard: led the way among new sires this year in terms of number of mares
Blackbeard pictured at Coolmore StudCredit: Zuzanna LUPA

The four-year-old was bred by Newstead Breeding and was a 270,000gns purchase by Jamie McCalmont from Norelands Stud as a foal from Tattersalls. 

He was a typically quick and precocious son of the champion two-year-old sire, winning his first three starts for Aidan O'Brien and the Coolmore partners, including the Marble Hill and First Flier Stakes. 

A fourth to subsequent King's Stand Stakes victor Bradsell in the Coventry was followed by a narrow second in the Railway Stakes. He wrapped up his career with three immaculate wins in the Prix Robert Papin, Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes. 

Blackbeard is out of the winning Born To Sea mare Muirin, a daughter of Group-winning Pivotal mare Girouette. 

Read more

'Who would have thought we could be saying Frankel is arguably an even better stallion than he was a racehorse?' 

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 5 January 2024inNews

Last updated 16:44, 5 January 2024

