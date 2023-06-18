Perriere sparkles ahead of autumn top-level targets in Tokyo's Unicorn Stakes

UAE Derby fourth Perriere returned to the winner's enclosure with a three-length success in the Unicorn Stakes at Tokyo on Sunday, with a bid at top-level company likely to figure later this year.

The Champions Farm-bred colt by dual American Grade 1 winner Henny Hughes is out of the winning Fuji Kiseki mare Soft Rime, a granddaughter of Ski Paradise, who defeated East Of The Moon in the 1994 Prix du Moulin.

Settled four lengths from the front, the 9-5 favourite was asked for his challenge by Christophe Lemaire a furlong out, and he duly drew clear of Sunrise Sieg (by Epiphaneia), with Brian Sense ( Hokko Tarumae) a further length and a quarter away in third.

Lemaire said: " He really showed what he can do today. The overseas experience was good for him, so he was very strong today. When I watched his previous races, I thought he looked an easy horse to ride and he picked up speed from the start and used his good turn of foot in the straight. I think he can step up to Grade 1 level."

Winning trainer, Yoichi Kuroiwa, added: "I was relieved his start was good and he took a good position from the inner stall. His weight and figure have not changed much since his debut, but after some experiences he has grown up, and the jockey said he was very strong.

"I think he will have a summer break and I want to then prepare him for races against older horses in the autumn."

