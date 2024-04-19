Oppenheimer's Dubawi half-sister to Tattersalls Book 1 sale topper set for Newbury debut on Friday

Bittalemon

Dreweatts Maiden Fillies' Stakes (2.42 Newbury, Friday)

What's the story?

Anthony Oppenheimer's Bittalemon will bid to follow in the footsteps of Star Catcher - a subsequent winner of the Irish Oaks, Prix Vermeille and British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes - in winning this mile and a quarter contest for three-year-old fillies.

The race has an illustrious roll of honour, with other recent winners including future Prix Jean Romanet scorer Aristia plus Middleton Fillies' Stakes winner and St Leger second Lah Ti Dar.

How is she bred?

The Hascombe and Valiant Stud homebred is by Dubawi and out of the Lemon Drop Kid mare Bizzarria, a winning sister to Canadian International Stakes scorer Cannock Chase and Prix Eugene Adam winner Pisco Sour, as well as a half-sister to Star Catcher. The quartet are out of the wonderful Lynnwood Chase, a Horse Chestnut half-sister to Jebel Hatta winner and Tattersalls Gold Cup third Lord Admiral.

Anthony and Antoinette Oppenheimer at Tattersalls Credit: Alisha Meeder

Bittalemon is in turn a half-sibling to Bizarre Law, a dual winning son of Lawman, but it is her year-younger Frankel half-sibling who is of greater interest. The colt topped trade at Tattersalls Book 1 last October when selling to MV Magnier and White Birch Farm for 2,000,000gns.

Speaking after the sale, Magnier said: "He’s a very nice horse and in fairness to everyone at Hascombe and Valiant they’ve bred a lot of very good horses in the past. They’re very good breeders, Frankel is flying at the moment and this is a very well-bred horse. Paul [Shanahan], Aidan [O’Brien] and everyone in the team liked him. He’ll go to Ballydoyle and we’ll hope he’s good."

Who does she face?

Among the William Haggas-trained filly's 15 rivals is fellow newcomer Magic Dream, Godolphin's homebred Shamardal filly out of the stakes-winning Dansili mare Come Alive. That makes her a half-sister to Platinum Jubilee Stakes winner and Kildangan Stud sire Naval Crown, as well as Listed scorer Spring Promise.

Another debutante of interest is Panthera, Guy Pariente's Cracksman sister to last year's Listed Prix Caravelle winner Cracksmania, while Meon Valley Stud's Galaxy Princess hails from their illustrious family of Colorspin, Opera House, Kayf Tara and Zee Zee Top. Too Darn Hot filly Molten Sea is another newcomer for Haggas and is out of the stakes-winning Shirocco mare Mill Springs.

Of those who have raced, the Lanwades homebred Sinology catches the eye. By the exciting Study Of Man and out of Group 1 winner Madame Chiang, she is a half-sister to two black-type performers, including Listed winner and Prix de Malleret second Oriental Mystique. Given her pedigree she should improve plenty from her debut fifth and with age.

