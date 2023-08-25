Nominations to Stradivarius, Aclaim and Lope Y Fernandez among RoR Racing to Cricket event lots

Nominations to Aclaim, Stradivarius and Lope Y Fernandez are among the lots up for grabs at the Retraining of Racehorses’ RoR Racing to Cricket event on Sunday week, September 3.

Taking place at Wormsley Cricket Ground, the event will see eight teams from the horseracing world compete to win the RoR Racing to Cricket trophy. The live auction led by charity auctioneer Martin Pope will be held at 1.30pm.

The nomination to Classic-winning sire Aclaim has been donated by Jayne McGivern, while Whitsbury Manor Stud has given a nomination to champion three-year-old sprinter Lope Y Fernandez. The third nomination is to champion stayer Stradivarius, who joined Lope Y Fernandez at the National Stud this term and covered a high-class book.

Other lots include a directors’ box experience for the Chelsea v Brighton match at Stamford Bridge in December, donated by Chelsea vice-president and racehorse owner Alan Spence, and a pair of tickets for the 2024 Tennis Championships at the Queen's Club, Londo, donated by another racehorse owner, Chris Wright.

Robert Waley-Cohen has donated a fully catered box for up to 14 guests at Aintree in October, while Goffs offers a trip for four people to the Punchestown festival and a tour of the Irish National Stud. Full details on all the lots can be found here.

David Catlow, RoR managing director, said: “RoR has an important role in leading the development and delivery of an overarching strategy for the aftercare of former racehorses.

"To date, RoR has made a real difference to the lives of many thousands of former racehorses, and funds raised at the RoR Racing to Cricket day will help towards the development of activities which support the charity’s vision, ‘for all former racehorses to enjoy a good life’.

"We're so grateful for the generosity and support of donors, who have given RoR these wonderful auction lots, as well as individuals and businesses who are supporting the day and raising valuable funds for the charity.”

All bids must be received and acknowledged by email by 6pm on Saturday week, September 2. Telephone bidders can join on the day by request and prior arrangement.

Read more

'She'll be sadly missed' - death of leading owner-breeder Lady O'Reilly aged 73

New moon rising in Doncaster but Dark Angel still shines brightest for Yeomanstown Stud