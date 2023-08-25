'She'll be sadly missed' - death of leading owner-breeder Lady O'Reilly aged 73

Renowned owner-breeder Lady O’Reilly has died at the age of 73. She was the owner of Haras de la Louviere in Normandy, as well as a former owner of Castlemartin Stud in Ireland.

Breeding in partnerships as well as under her banners of Skymarc Farm and Petra Bloodstock Agency, among her notable successes were the 1996 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Helissio, while she was behind countless other Group 1 stars from Chinese White, Dubai Mile and Ectot to Highest Honor, Lawman, Magic Wand and Priolo.

Even earlier this week, Lady O’Reilly had been behind the €200,000 sale-topper at Arqana's v2 auction and produced two Group winners last weekend in Witch Hunter and Vespertilio, who landed the Hungerford Stakes and Debutante Stakes respectively.

Born in the United States and the daughter of John Goulandris and Maria Lemos, two members of Greek shipping dynasties, she married former Irish international rugby player and business magnate Sir Tony O'Reilly in 1991. She was also a long-serving board member and chair of the Irish National Stud.

A close friend and associate from the thoroughbred industry was Edouard de Rothschild, the president of France Galop.

"She died on Wednesday afternoon, while I had lunch with her at Haras de Meautry the day before," he told Paris Turf.

"No-one could have expected this very sad news. We had been partners since the end of the 80s, for me she represented elegance and discretion. We have had a lot of joy at the races together, including recently."

Lady O'Reilly had horses with several trainers in France, Britain and Ireland, including Kevin Prendergast, who said on Friday: "Unfortunately she is gone from us. She was a perfect owner and never interfered one way or the other. I trained for her for over 20 years and we had some very good horses and good luck.

"I started off with a horse called Verglas, who won the Coventry for her and was second in the Irish 2,000 Guineas. We also just got beaten in an Irish 2,000 Guineas with Dimenticata, and we had a very good mare called Rebelline who won the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

"She'll be sadly missed. We had great fun. She was a very good judge, very smart, and a lady in every respect."