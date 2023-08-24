New moon rising in Doncaster but Dark Angel still shines brightest for Yeomanstown Stud

Dark Angel and Doncaster.

There has always been a connection between the gleaming grey stallion and the Premier Yearling Sale; in many ways they have risen in tandem with the harvest moons that have waxed and waned since Yeomanstown Stud presented their first-crop son of Acclamation in Doncaster all of 17 Augusts ago.

A homebred, who made 61,000gns to Barry Hills, Dark Angel helped to launch his sire by winning the Middle Park after his Mill Reef success. The intervening years have seen Dark Angel eclipse his ancestors as the sire of 14 Group 1 winners including a Classic heroine.