Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Bloodstock
premium

New moon rising in Doncaster but Dark Angel still shines brightest for Yeomanstown Stud

Aisling Crowe speaks with Robert O'Callaghan about his sire's continued success and the debut of Shaman in Doncaster

Dark Angel: a fairytale homebred stallion for the O'Callaghan family
Dark Angel: a fairytale homebred stallion for the O'Callaghan familyCredit: Patrick McCann

Dark Angel and Doncaster. 

There has always been a connection between the gleaming grey stallion and the Premier Yearling Sale; in many ways they have risen in tandem with the harvest moons that have waxed and waned since Yeomanstown Stud presented their first-crop son of Acclamation in Doncaster all of 17 Augusts ago.

A homebred, who made 61,000gns to Barry Hills, Dark Angel helped to launch his sire by winning the Middle Park after his Mill Reef success. The intervening years have seen Dark Angel eclipse his ancestors as the sire of 14 Group 1 winners including a Classic heroine.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Aisling CroweBloodstock journalist
Published on 24 August 2023Last updated 18:16, 24 August 2023
icon
more inBloodstock
more inBloodstock