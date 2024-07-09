Dubawi grandson of You'resothrilling set for Fairyhouse debut on Wednesday

Our resident bloodstock experts profile the well-bred eyecatchers and expensive purchases set to grace the track.

Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (7.00 Fairyhouse, Wednesday)

What's the story?

Another day, another blue-blooded Coolmore-Ballydoyle newcomer. This one, John Steinbeck, is by Dubawi and out of the regally related Coolmore, a daughter of the all-conquering Galileo.

How's he bred?

The colt's dam is out of the brilliant Storm Cat mare You'resothrilling, a Group 2-winning sister to the great Giant's Causeway.

You'resothrilling has entered bloodstock folklore as the dam of Classic and/or Group 1 winners Gleneagles, Marvellous, Happily and Joan Of Arc, as well as top level-placed performers Taj Mahal, Vatican City, Toy and Coolmore herself.

Coolmore has had two runners to date but no winners. However, she has a two-year-old Wootton Bassett filly named Head To Head and a yearling filly by Siyouni. Her own dam has a yearling filly by Dubawi.

Who does he face?

The three-year-old's rivals include the unraced Siyouni colt Ocean Manifest, who hails from the family of French 1,000 Guineas and Oaks heroine La Cressonniere.

Another to note on pedigree is the Aga Khan's unraced Eshnunna, a daughter of Kingman whose dam is an Oratorio half-sister to multiple Group winner and Irish Oaks third Eziyra, the dam of this year's recently retired Oaks heroine Ezeliya. It is the further family of Gold Cup winners Estimate and Enzeli, as well as Irish Oaks and Prix Royal-Oak winner Ebadiyla and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Edabiya.

The unraced Camelot gelding Leaders Listen is a half-brother to Listed winner Baahama and black-type performer Diametric, the former the second dam of Blandford Stakes winner and Prix de l'Opera third Lumiere Rock. Baahama is also the dam of Prix des Chenes winner and Prix du Conseil de Paris second Stimulation, as well as fellow French Group 3 scorer Bartaba and stakes winner Hamavi.

