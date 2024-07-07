Group 1 options ahead for stallion-in-waiting Shouldvebeenaring after Deauville success

Richard Hannon feels justified in reaching for the stars with Shouldvebeenaring, who is aiming to boost his stallion profile further after his biggest victory to date in Sunday's Group 3 Prix de Ris-Orangis at Deauville.

The trainer of the sprinting son of Havana Grey explained that a future career has already been arranged with the Irish National Stud. A £40,000 purchase by Ross and Peter Doyle along with Middleham Park Racing from the Goffs UK Premier Yearling Sale, Shouldvebeenaring is now a winner of six races including two at Listed level, the Ripon Champion Two-Year-Old Trophy and the King Charles II Stakes, as well as achieving a close second in last year's Group 1 Haydock Sprint Cup.

"On his day he’s one of the most talented horses you’ll see and he’s shown that," said Hannon after watching his colt pip Electric Storm and Shartash on the line in a one-two-three for British runners.

"He was beaten a short head in the Haydock Sprint Cup, and I thought he’d won the Duke of York. He can chuck in the occasional bad run but he never looked like getting beaten today.

"He’s sold as a stallion already to the Irish National Stud and it’s great that they’ve allowed him to continue racing with Middleham Park and to try to achieve more. I think after today that looks very possible."

Hannon was asked if Shouldvebeenaring's target would be a return to the track later this summer for the Prix Maurice de Gheest.

"Very much so," he said. "He’s been there [Deauville] twice and each time he’s run extremely well. I know all the owners will be hoping to go back there. The long-term target has always been the Haydock Sprint Cup and that would be a nice stop on the way to that. The Foret too could be an option.

"He thrives on racing, is extremely tough and he’s been a privilege for the Middleham Park team to own and a privilege to train. Today I thought he was as impressive as he has been anywhere.

"We moved him to our other yard after Ascot just to freshen him up, and that might have worked the oracle."

Read next:

Ascot hero Rashabar proving a Czech mate for Haras de Beaufay