Oaks heroine Ezeliya retired following training setback

Ezeliya , impressive three-length winner of the Oaks in May, has been retired following a setback in training this week.

The Dermot Weld-trained filly was having only her fourth start at Epsom when beating Dance Sequence and ten other rivals under Chris Hayes, and giving owner-breeder the Aga Khan a first success in the Classic.

The well-related daughter of Dubawi, who is out of Teofilo’s multiple Group-winning daughter Eziyra, had won the Group 3 Salsabil Stakes at Navan on her reappearance this year.

At two, she won one of her two starts, a Cork maiden.

Weld said: “She was a beautiful filly to train. She wasn’t very big but she had a lot of quality and winning the Oaks with her is very special. She is certainly one of the best fillies I have trained and she has the potential to be a highly successful broodmare.”

Ezeliya with connections after her impressive Classic success at Epsom Credit: GROSSICK RACING

Ezeliya’s future lies with the broodmare band at the Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud, and Pat Downes, manager of the Aga Khan Studs in Ireland, said: “It’s a pity to have to retire such a talented filly so early in her career but it would have been a challenge to prepare her for another race in the autumn.

“Her wellbeing is the paramount concern for His Highness and Princess Zahra and she will make a wonderful addition to the broodmare band. She is by Dubawi and out of a Group-winning mare who herself is out of a sister to Group 1 winners Enzeli, Estimate, Ebadiyla and Edabiya.

“This has been a prolific family for the operation for many years now and we look forward to seeing what Ezeliya can achieve as a broodmare in the years to come.”

